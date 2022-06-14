ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simsboro, LA

Simsboro hires Randy Carlisle, one of Louisiana's winningest high school basketball coaches

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago

One of Louisiana’s most successful high school basketball coaches has returned home.

Former Summerfield coach Randy Carlisle , a future hall of famer who spent the past two seasons in Anacoco, has accepted the boys coaching position at Simsboro.

“I’m excited because we have a new principal (Lacy Holcomb) who is fired up and motivated, and Simsboro is a good place with enough talent to develop that we can be successful,” Carlisle told The Times. “My home is in Athens at the old Athens schoolhouse, and it’s good to be home.”

Carlisle has won 10 state championships, including seven in basketball, with 11 of his teams advancing to a state title game. He’s directed 27 district championships in 29 years of coaching with 26 coach of the year honors either at the district or state level.

Carlisle replaces Josh Brown, who recently moved back to Monroe to coach at Claiborne Christian, where he previously coached from 2006-08. Brown took Simsboro to four Class B titles and a 25-3 postseason record in his seven seasons with the Tigers.

A former Minden High School athlete, Carlisle is 932-239. His goal is to coach long enough to catch his father, Clyde, who went 1,103-317 with six state titles. He played eight games at Louisiana Tech in 1975 before leaving for a Los Angeles junior college. He graduated from East Texas Baptist in Marshall.

In two seasons at Anacoco, Carlisle’s teams went 67-14, advancing to the LHSAA Class B state semifinals last year and the state championship game in 2021 where they lost 56-53 to Simsboro, which has won the past two state titles.

“But most of their athletes graduated,” Carlisle said. “It’ll be tough but that’s what coaching is about. We do the best we can with what we have.”

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Simsboro hires Randy Carlisle, one of Louisiana's winningest high school basketball coaches

