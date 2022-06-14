ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three people injured in accident involving county deputy

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

Three people were injured after a driver reportedly pulled in front of a deputy responding to an emergency call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTSpF_0gAkB7VW00

According to police:

Officers responded to the scene of an injury accident on Kell Freeway near Holliday Street Saturday night. Wichita Falls Police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper said a Wichita County Deputy was responding to an emergency call with his lights and sirens on when the accident occurred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z4H_0gAkB7VW00

Eipper said the deputy was traveling westbound on Kell in his patrol vehicle and had a red light. The deputy said he made sure traffic was yielding when he entered the intersection and collided with a Honda Accord traveling south on Holliday Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTarW_0gAkB7VW00

The driver of the Accord told police she could hear the siren but did not see the lights until she was in the intersection. The deputy and his passenger were taken to the hospital via a privately operated vehicle. The driver of the Accord was transported to the hospital by an ambulance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdxVW_0gAkB7VW00

None of the injuries appeared to be severe.

Eipper said always be on the look out for emergency vehicle while driving and yield right-of-way when they approach.

More: County deputy involved in crash

On May 3, Wichita Falls Police and first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a Wichita County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.

Sheriff David Duke said the wreck happened on Kell Freeway westbound near Brook when a deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist for a traffic violation. The deputy had their lights and siren on when a vehicle attempted to move out of the way but the two collided, causing the accident.

More: Wichita Falls fire chief involved in wreck

According to a previous Times Record News report , on Sept 7, 2021 Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman was injured at the same intersection when his emergency vehicle was struck while he was responding to an emergency call.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Three people injured in accident involving county deputy

