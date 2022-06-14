Limaland pays tribute to Tim Allison

LIMA — Of course, every season has its traditions with one during the summer being Father’s Day this Sunday. While there will be those who point out that the official calendar version of summer won’t begin until June 21, for most , Memorial Day begins the summer. Among the season’s many traditions that involve things like cannonball pool splashes, tall, cool glasses of lemonade and waiting until those Kingsfords show a glowing embers beneath white ash is baseball, a sport that has bonded so many for generations, parent to child, sibling to sibling, spouse to spouse and friend to friend.
Note: Events may be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. ALL ABILITIES CAMP. Coldwater: District 8 Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will be playing...
LIMA — “We’ve had people who have been coming to our concerts for many, many years,” said Chad Higgins, president, who has been with the Lima Area Concert Band (LACB) for 14 years. “They’re clapping and having a fun time.”. The Sousa Salute performance...
OTTAWA - Garry and Rose Kleman have been advisors of the Miller City New Cleveland Green Promise 4-H club for the last 15 years. Garry Kleman, who is the longest serving fair board member and is the current Putnam County Fair Board Director, said, “This is going to be a great fair this year. We have a lot of fair board people who have worked hard to get this fair going.”
A Car and Motorcycle Show will be part of the Eats on the Street event in downtown Kenton next month. Eats on the Street is scheduled for July 16 from 5 until 10pm. Registration for the car and Truck Show will be held from 2 until 3:30 that afternoon. The...
LIMA — Several young peregrine falcons have fledged from their nest box atop the Chase building at 121 W. High St. in downtown Lima. Four chicks hatched beginning April 25, and wildlife professionals are optimistic that all four successfully fledged, according to a June 14 update to the Falcon Nest Blog on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website.
The first annual Charity Gala, presented by OHENEBA Soccer Academy, will be held at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima. The benefit will fund more than 650 scholarships for children to attend OHENEBA’s yearly soccer programs. Tickets are $60 for single, $100 for couple, $400 for table of eight. Purchase tickets online at ohenebasocceracademy.com/donate or by calling 419-905-4708 or 419-860-7648.
OTTAWA — Join the second annual “Chiropractic Keeps Me Moving” 5K race with check-in starting at 6:30 p.m. and the race starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the Car-E-It Party Shop, 1206 E. Main St., Ottawa. The cost is $40 per runner, including a T-shirt....
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Regina Kearney and her son, Bradley Rice, are heading into the busy summer months. For about a year now, the two operated Northridge Lanes, a tribute to their family patriarch, her dad Chuck Kearney, who spent 50 years in the bowling business and sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 81.
Steve Van Gorder, owner and president of SVG Motors Group opened his newest location on 242 E. Columbia Street on Thursday, June 16. City and community leaders gathered to celebrate the newest addition to Springfield’s local businesses.
Zachary Burke, 19, of Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $250 fine. William A. Benjamin, 46, of Lima, found guilty of DUS - 12 point susp. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $250 fine. Benjamin A. Burton, 39, of Lima, found guilty of...
LIMA — AARP Ohio is stopping in Lima to hear from voters aged 50 and older from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 22 at the Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett St. The event will be part of AARP’s 2022 Deciding Voices Listening Session, which will also make stops in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Portsmouth. The event is designed to listen to the concerns of those in the over-50 demographic when it comes to this November’s election.
A May 24th article in The Lima News mentions plans by the city to spend $26 million for Lima from American Rescue Plan funds. Lima needs a community ice skating rink. The city is thinking of an all-weather swimming pool. A pool like that has high maintenance costs. We already have the YMCA pool in Lima.
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on June 14. Dominic A. McCrate, 28, Ottawa; domestic violence. Aaron L. Hazelton, 33, Pandora; tampering with records and forgery. Cindy Hartman; 71, Columbus Grove; complicity in the commission of an offense. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, Oakwood; theft of...
I had a ticket for Friday night’s play at Encore Theatre. Unfortunately, the play could not be presented, so that afternoon Encore tried reaching me by phone. My phone had been disconnected, and they were unable to reach me. Next, they searched to find a family member to call. My sister did not answer.
600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 1400 block of Lakewood Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 500 block of East Hanthorn Drive, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday. 100 block of West McKibben Street, Lima...
Please consider this to be an open letter on behalf of many citizens in Allen County who have knowledge of the lonely male goose in the Meijer parking lot. We find it simply sad and horrifying that his mate was taken away, and he has been left to cry and wait for her return. Please do your best to reunite these feathered friends as soon as possible.
The West Liberty-Salem Board of Education met Wednesday evening. Topping the list of importance was the resignation of the district's Athletic Director Jake Vitt. Vitt was not in attendance at the meeting, however, he drafted a letter that was read aloud. WL-S Superintendent Kraig Hissong talks about Vitt. President and...
