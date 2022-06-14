ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Limaland pays tribute to Tim Allison

By Editorials
Lima News
 2 days ago

LIMA — The Limaland Motorsports Park will host a “Tribute to Mr....

www.limaohio.com

Lima News

Locos give Lima a gem to enjoy on the diamond

LIMA — Of course, every season has its traditions with one during the summer being Father’s Day this Sunday. While there will be those who point out that the official calendar version of summer won’t begin until June 21, for most , Memorial Day begins the summer. Among the season’s many traditions that involve things like cannonball pool splashes, tall, cool glasses of lemonade and waiting until those Kingsfords show a glowing embers beneath white ash is baseball, a sport that has bonded so many for generations, parent to child, sibling to sibling, spouse to spouse and friend to friend.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima area sports calendar

Note: Events may be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. ALL ABILITIES CAMP. Coldwater: District 8 Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will be playing...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Start 4th of July early with the 52nd Sousa Salute

LIMA — “We’ve had people who have been coming to our concerts for many, many years,” said Chad Higgins, president, who has been with the Lima Area Concert Band (LACB) for 14 years. “They’re clapping and having a fun time.”. The Sousa Salute performance...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Stars, stripes and fair delights at Putnam County Fair

OTTAWA - Garry and Rose Kleman have been advisors of the Miller City New Cleveland Green Promise 4-H club for the last 15 years. Garry Kleman, who is the longest serving fair board member and is the current Putnam County Fair Board Director, said, “This is going to be a great fair this year. We have a lot of fair board people who have worked hard to get this fair going.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Eats on the Street to Feature Car and Motorcycle Show

A Car and Motorcycle Show will be part of the Eats on the Street event in downtown Kenton next month. Eats on the Street is scheduled for July 16 from 5 until 10pm. Registration for the car and Truck Show will be held from 2 until 3:30 that afternoon. The...
KENTON, OH
Lima News

Lima nest box helps falcons flourish

LIMA — Several young peregrine falcons have fledged from their nest box atop the Chase building at 121 W. High St. in downtown Lima. Four chicks hatched beginning April 25, and wildlife professionals are optimistic that all four successfully fledged, according to a June 14 update to the Falcon Nest Blog on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The first annual Charity Gala, presented by OHENEBA Soccer Academy, will be held at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima. The benefit will fund more than 650 scholarships for children to attend OHENEBA’s yearly soccer programs. Tickets are $60 for single, $100 for couple, $400 for table of eight. Purchase tickets online at ohenebasocceracademy.com/donate or by calling 419-905-4708 or 419-860-7648.
LIMA, OH
Daily Standard

Like Father, Like Sons

ST. MARYS - Doug Frye, searching for a new job after coaching football in Bucyrus, had to choose between two schools: Dresden Tri-Valley, near his wife's family in eastern Ohio, and St. Marys. [More]
SAINT MARYS, OH
Lima News

5K race in Ottawa benefits chiropractic care

OTTAWA — Join the second annual “Chiropractic Keeps Me Moving” 5K race with check-in starting at 6:30 p.m. and the race starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the Car-E-It Party Shop, 1206 E. Main St., Ottawa. The cost is $40 per runner, including a T-shirt....
OTTAWA, OH
WDTN

SVG Motors opens new location in Springfield

Steve Van Gorder, owner and president of SVG Motors Group opened his newest location on 242 E. Columbia Street on Thursday, June 16. City and community leaders gathered to celebrate the newest addition to Springfield’s local businesses.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Zachary Burke, 19, of Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $250 fine. William A. Benjamin, 46, of Lima, found guilty of DUS - 12 point susp. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $250 fine. Benjamin A. Burton, 39, of Lima, found guilty of...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

AARP to hold voter listening session in Lima

LIMA — AARP Ohio is stopping in Lima to hear from voters aged 50 and older from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 22 at the Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett St. The event will be part of AARP’s 2022 Deciding Voices Listening Session, which will also make stops in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Portsmouth. The event is designed to listen to the concerns of those in the over-50 demographic when it comes to this November’s election.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Letter: Lima needs ice-skating rink, not another pool

A May 24th article in The Lima News mentions plans by the city to spend $26 million for Lima from American Rescue Plan funds. Lima needs a community ice skating rink. The city is thinking of an all-weather swimming pool. A pool like that has high maintenance costs. We already have the YMCA pool in Lima.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on June 14. Dominic A. McCrate, 28, Ottawa; domestic violence. Aaron L. Hazelton, 33, Pandora; tampering with records and forgery. Cindy Hartman; 71, Columbus Grove; complicity in the commission of an offense. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, Oakwood; theft of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Letter: Grateful Encore Theater cared enough to follow up

I had a ticket for Friday night’s play at Encore Theatre. Unfortunately, the play could not be presented, so that afternoon Encore tried reaching me by phone. My phone had been disconnected, and they were unable to reach me. Next, they searched to find a family member to call. My sister did not answer.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Senior honor roll

Grade 9: Abigail Antus, Terrionna Bagley, James Brown, Javion Bundley, Loki Cooper, Antoine Cowan, Destiny Fox, Cameron Hemmer, Bailey Hoover, Jagger Hutchins, Harley Klett, Natalie Quintero, Makenzie Redd, Jonah Sheets, Abigail Talbert, Damion Tate, Bauss Williams, Davyon Williamson. Grade 10: Honesty Baker, Alivia Crow, Xaiver Duckett, Nicholas Fosnaugh, Amaria Mcdonald,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Police calls

600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 1400 block of Lakewood Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 500 block of East Hanthorn Drive, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday. 100 block of West McKibben Street, Lima...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Letter: Now is the time to reunite geese at Meijer parking lot

Please consider this to be an open letter on behalf of many citizens in Allen County who have knowledge of the lonely male goose in the Meijer parking lot. We find it simply sad and horrifying that his mate was taken away, and he has been left to cry and wait for her return. Please do your best to reunite these feathered friends as soon as possible.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

West Liberty-Salem Athletic Director steps down (Audio included)

The West Liberty-Salem Board of Education met Wednesday evening. Topping the list of importance was the resignation of the district's Athletic Director Jake Vitt. Vitt was not in attendance at the meeting, however, he drafted a letter that was read aloud. WL-S Superintendent Kraig Hissong talks about Vitt. President and...
WEST LIBERTY, OH

