ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Joker 2 might be a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aekrm_0gAkASkV00

Last week, Todd Phillips surprised us all with an Instagram post that seemingly confirmed a sequel to Joker was in the works. Phillips not only shared the title page of the script, but also a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading it. That post didn’t tell us much about Joker 2, but a new report suggests the sequel will be a musical co-starring Lady Gaga.

Joker 2 reportedly adding Lady Gaga to the cast

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver have been working on a script for Joker 2 for quite a while, but have just recently shown it to the studio. Meanwhile, although the Instagram post suggested that Phoenix was already on board, THR says that the actor and Warner Bros. are still working out a deal.

That is some interesting context for the vague announcement from Phillips last week. But THR also had a few other bombshells in its exclusive report.

In addition to Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. is also in talks with Lady Gaga. Phillips wants the singer, songwriter, and actress to play Harley Quinn in the sequel. In the comics, Harley Quinn started as a psychiatrist interning at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She then fell in love with the Joker and devolved into the villain we know today.

Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn will be unconnected to Margot Robbie’s character in the Warner Bros. DCEU movies. We last saw Robbie’s Quinn in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, which left the door wide open for more adventures in DC’s cinematic universe for Robbie.

And it’s a musical?

But that’s not all. Sources also told The Hollywood Reporter that Joker 2 (or Joker: Folie à Deux) will be a musical. Devastatingly, that’s all the information that the report provides. That said, we assume Lady Gaga will be heavily involved in the singing.

How exactly Phillips plans to pull off an R-rated comic book musical remains to be seen, but considering the success of Joker, the writer-director probably has carte blanche to do whatever he wants. Joker raked in over $1 billion globally on a $60 million budget. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, it is the fourth highest-grossing R-rated movie ever.

You can stream Joker right now on HBO Max.

More HBO Max coverage: For more HBO Max news, check out our coverage of the latest new HBO Max movies and series to watch.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Back From The Slap? Will Smith Plans His Hollywood Career Comeback With Movie Sequel

Ready for his close up! Will Smith's bustling Hollywood career took a hit after he took the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife's shaved head, but Smith is reportedly planning his return to the big screen with a sequel that has been a long time coming.The King Richard star is allegedly still in talks to work on the sequel to the sci-fi thriller I Am Legend, 15 years after he starred in the first film. Smith's company Westbrook Studios is said to be producing the fun...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in badass first look at 'Day Shift'

Jamie Foxx is about to kick some major vampire butt in Netflix's Day Shift. Netflix released a first look at the upcoming film as part of its Geeked Week movie showcase. Day Shift stars Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco as vampire hunters. Director J.J. Perry and producer Chad Stahelski both worked on the John Wick films, and in the first look, they talk about bringing the thrills of John Wick to the blood-spattered world of vampires.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Everything to Know About Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Click here to read the full article. It’s a Barbie world, and we’re all just living in it. What seems like a Mattel doll lifetime ago, Margot Robbie confirmed the “Barbie” live-action film adaptation in July 2019, with Greta Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach co-writing the script. Gerwig was later announced to be directing the film. The news marked the famed blonde-haired doll’s 60th anniversary. “Barbie” will premiere in theaters on July 21, 2023. Robbie, who will star as Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling’s Ken, is slated to produce the film through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment. Mattel Films and HeyDay Films will co-produce. The...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga In ‘Early Talks’ To Play Harley Quinn In ‘Joker 2’ With Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga isn’t just a pop queen. The “Bad Romance” singer is also a highly respected actress with starring roles in House of Gucci and A Star is Born under her belt. Now, she’s reportedly eyeing a role opposite Joaquin Phoenix in an upcoming Joker movie! According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Todd Phillips is co-writing a sequel to his massively successful 2019 DC hit, along with Scott Silver. Per THR, details are scarce, but the plot would likely revolve around Joker’s sporadic, violent relationship with Harley Quinn. If it pans out, the “Edge of Glory” diva would play Harley, but not the same one that Margot Robbie played. Gaga’s version exists in a different DC universe — a musical one!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Todd Phillips
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Speaks Out About Him Reprising Role for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

There’s a lot to look forward to ahead of the premiere of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Aside from real-life aerial stunts and a sure-to-be captivating plot, “Top Gun” fans can not only look forward to seeing a star-studded cast; they can also look forward to the return of the film original star Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Maverick’s former rival, Iceman.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Joker#Film Star#Thr#Arkham Asylum#The Warner Bros#The Suicide Squad
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
UPI News

Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel

May 21 (UPI) -- Val Kilmer wrote on Instagram that he is happy with the response to Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to his 1986 classic, Top Gun. "I'm overwhelmed to see the love and appreciation for Top Gun. I'm feeling very blessed. ⁣Much Love, ⁣<3 VK," Kilmer, who appears as Iceman in a cameo, posted Friday.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
NME

Michael Keaton says Jack Nicholson told him to make several “flops” after the success of ‘Batman’

Michael Keaton has revealed the piece of advice Jack Nicholson gave him while filming Batman in 1989. Keaton, who is about to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader for The Flash, recently spoke of a private conversation he once had with Nicholson, in which his co-star supposedly encouraged him to ride on the success of a box office hit and follow it up with several “flops”.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Claims Ben Affleck's Film Would be 'A Very Exciting Movie'

We already know that The Batman started out as a project for Ben Affleck before it was handed over to Matt Reeves who brought it in a new direction. However, that doesn't mean Reeves wasn't interested in pursuing Affleck's vision. The filmmaker has just shared his thoughts on the Justice League star's screenplay and says it "could have been a very exciting movie."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Poison Ivy Fan Art Imagines Natalie Dormer as Batman Villain

Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently dropped their new interpretation of Batman, which started Robert Pattinson and was directed by Matt Reeves. The Batman introduced us to new versions of Catwoman, Penguin, and the Riddler. Fans have been waiting to see Catwoman and Poison Ivy team up ever since it was announced that the studio was working on a Gotham City Sirens movie. Gotham City Sirens has since been placed on the back burner and focus has been put on other characters. One fan thinks we could see Poison Ivy in The Batman sequel that was announced at Cinema Con, and he thinks that Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer could fit the role.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

325K+
Followers
9K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy