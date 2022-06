In the ashes of the Krewe of Allegro, the Krewe of Pomona has born. The Krewe of Allegro, founded by the Ruston Civic Symphony Society in 1999 to raise funds for the arts, has retired to make way for the Krewe of Pomona. The former Krewe’s members had dwindled to the point that the Dixie Center for the Arts and the North Central Louisiana Arts Council had taken control of planning the Krewe of Allegro Ball, which constituted the bulk of the Krewe’s annual activity.

RUSTON, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO