If you want to plan a trip to Southwest Florida with your family, there are many things to do in Cape Coral. From beachcombing to art galleries and waterparks, there is something for everyone to enjoy. You can visit the Cape Coral Historical Society & Museum, which traces the history of the city. There are also numerous places to go kayaking, with kayak routes to the Matlacha Pass Aquatic Preserve.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO