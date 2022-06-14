ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica Zoo welcomes new Red Foxes ‘Todd & Theo’

By Thad Randazzo
cnyhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Zoo is happy to have recently unveiled their new pair of Red Foxes Todd & Theo. They have fully moved into their new home and are now ready to greet visitors. Todd & Theo are rescue foxes that came from Arctic Fox...

www.cnyhomepage.com

cnyhomepage.com

Stay cool this Father’s Day with $0.99 ice cream

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Looking for an affordable (and delicious) way to celebrate Father’s Day? Stewart’s Shops is offering single scoop cones for only $0.99 on Sunday, June 19. Stewart’s Shops recently added a few new flavors, including Campfire S’Moreo, Peanut Butter Jelly Time, and Blueberry...
FOOD & DRINKS
Lite 98.7

Dough or Die: Utica Man Quits Day Job to Pursue Bagel Passion

There's a new player in Utica's bagel game. Wakin' Bagel is the brainchild of Patrick Carney, a lifelong Utica resident who's baked for more than half his life. But a shoulder injury during his time doing hardwood flooring gave him the chance to pursue his hobby full-time. He's a former...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome Humane Society offering discounted adoption fees to alleviate overcrowding

ROME, N.Y. – The Humane Society of Rome is offering half-price adoptions this month to help alleviate overcrowding at the shelter and place the dogs, cats and kittens in loving homes. Employee Sara Tuthill says she hasn’t seen the shelter this full in the 15 years she’s been there,...
Utica, NY
Pets & Animals
Utica, NY
Lifestyle
City
Utica, NY
City
Williamson, NY
mylittlefalls.com

No room at the Inn

The Little Falls Harbor was packed on Wednesday night, with thirteen boats tied up alongside each other, and one that couldn’t find a spot, tied up just south of the wall. According to the locals, they’ve never seen three boats tied up side by side.
cnyhomepage.com

Tornado Watch posted for area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large part of Central and Western New York until 11:00 PM Thursday. The Watch area includes Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Lewis, and Chenango Counties.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WIBX 950

Beware of Bears! One Spotted Roaming Small CNY Neighborhood

This guy must be lost. A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of a small Central New York village, a long way from the Adirondack mountains, where bears usually call home. Megan Spina noticed the bear roaming in the village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department over the...
VERONA, NY
Syracuse.com

Tornado watch issued for much of Upstate New York

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A tornado watch has been issued for much of Upstate New York through 11 p.m. today. The National Weather Service said a few tornadoes are possible as severe storms bring damaging winds and large hail. In addition to the tornado watch, a severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for several areas, including northern Onondaga County, for winds of up to 60 mph and hail the size of golf balls.
cnyhomepage.com

‘Haunted Ghost Tour’ of the Herkimer 1834 Jail on July 23rd

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Fort Schuyler Paranormal and Adirondack Park Paranormal Society’s have announced that they will be giving a special ‘Haunted Ghost Tour’ of the Herkimer 1834 Jail on July 23rd. The tour will take place from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm with tour...
HERKIMER, NY
wxhc.com

Cats Running Wild In Homer, Say Village Police

No this isn’t CATS, the musical in the Village of Homer. Homer Village Chief of Police Bob Pitman gave an update to the village trustees and Mayor at Tuesday’s Trustee meeting, saying they’ve got an area where feral cats are becoming an issue. Chief Pitman on the...
HOMER, NY
Syracuse.com

Juneteenth, The Doobie Brothers, Polish Festival: 12 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Oneida Dispatch

Federal food program extends into Madison, Oneida counties

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that New York state has been awarded $2.7 million in Reach and Resiliency grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money will help expand The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s reach into remote, rural, Tribal, and low-income areas currently underserved...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Dates for ‘CanalFest ’22’ Announced

CanalFest ’22 will be August 5, 6 and 7, The Rome Rotary Club announced today. The Annual Festival will take place at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. CanalFest ’22 caps off Rome’s Honor America Days and occurs the week following the always popular Honor America Days Parade and Concert on the Lawn with attendant Fireworks.
ROME, NY
WZOZ 103.1

New York State Fair New Show Announcement! This One Rocks!

Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

Syracuse native Post Malone welcomes baby girl, announces engagement

“Congratulations” to Syracuse native Post Malone, who is officially a dad. The “One Right Now” singer-rapper told Howard Stern on Monday that he welcomed his first child, a baby girl, and announced that he’s engaged. The reveal came as Malone, 26, said he “kissed” his “baby girl” before leaving their home for a recording studio.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Not Cool! Why Does New York State Want To Ban Refrigerators?

If your fridge is running, you better go catch it. It could soon be banned completely from New York State. No this isn't clickbait. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking for comments on this proposal to prohibit the sale of refrigerators. But chill out, it's not the fridge you have in your house.
cnyhomepage.com

Norman Rockwell Exhibition now open at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – From now until September 18th, residents of Central New York can visit the Norman Rockwell exhibition at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute (MWPAI), right in downtown Utica. This exhibit is typically only available for view in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, so now that they are right here in Utica,...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Storm causes damage to Phoenix home

(WSYR – TV) — A Phoenix family suffered damage to their home and car after a storm rolled through their neighborhood Thursday evening. “It got very loud and I looked over to the neighbors house and I couldn’t even see the house. It just got very, almost like I was in a cloud,” says Tim Warner, the home owner, as he was in his car when the storm happened.
PHOENIX, NY

