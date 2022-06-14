ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Crooked Detroit cop gets sentencing break in towing scandal: 15 months in prison

By Tresa Baldas, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MFJo_0gAk9ccd00

A retired Detroit police officer convicted of collecting cash bribes while driving around in a cruiser and wearing his badge failed to convince a judge to give him probation — though he still caught a break.

The judge gave him 15 months in prison — well below the two-year minimum sentence that his plea deal called for, and almost half the 27 months that prosecutors sought.

U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh sentenced retired DPD Officer Alonzo Jones Tuesday for accepting $3,200 in bribes over two years from an individual in the towing industry and an undercover federal agent. In exchange for the money, Jones falsified paperwork that transferred ownership of abandoned vehicles — without a public auction as required by law — to the towing individual and the undercover agent.

Jones' case is part of a broader FBI corruption investigation dubbed Operation Northern Hook that has so far ensnared four Detroit public officials, including former Councilman Andre Spivey, who was sentenced to two years in prison in January for receiving almost $36,000 in bribes in exchange for his help with the city’s towing regulations.

Like Spivey, Jones also cut a deal in the case.

Jones, who was in charge of overseeing the DPD's auction of seized and abandoned cars, pleaded guilty in November to accepting bribes in a plea deal that spared him a potential 10-year prison sentence had he gone to trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FqK3_0gAk9ccd00

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Jones faced 24-30 months in prison,  though his lawyer pushed for probation, arguing Jones deserved leniency for owning up to his crime and leading an otherwise "exemplary" life.

"Jones recognizes that he has made a mistake, and has taken responsibility for same," Jones' lawyer, Todd Perkins, argued in court documents.

Perkins described Jones as a good father and provider, an active church parishioner and community volunteer who dedicated 25 years of his life to serving the Detroit Police Department.

More : Detroit officials who will decide Gilbert tax break got major campaign contributions

More : Mike Duggan pushes back against report he outed FBI informant amid city hall investigation

Prosecutors painted a different picture, arguing Jones belongs behind bars for betraying the public's trust.

"Former officer Alonzo Jones had a badge, uniform, and the power and authority that came with being a sworn Detroit Police Officer. But instead of using these things to enforce and uphold the law as he was sworn to do, Jones shamelessly abused his position and betrayed the citizens of Detroit for his own financial gain," federal prosecutors wrote in court documents.

According to court documents, Jones accepted bribes on five separate occasions over a two-year period.

Prosecutors argue Jones' actions affect the whole community.

"Police officers and other public officials, especially in Detroit, are not widely trusted due to the history of corruption that seems endemic to the city," prosecutors argued in court filings. "Having yet another police officer admit to being corrupt only increases the community's mistrust and cynicism."

Perhaps most troublesome, prosecutors argued, was that Jones should have known better: He grew up in a loving family, went to college and earned a stable income as a longtime Detroit police employee.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the last bribe Jones took was in May 2021, right before he retired.

“Every new police officer takes an oath to uphold our laws and act with integrity. This officer broke that oath and his crimes are an affront to the citizens of Detroit and the honest officers of the Detroit Police Department who put their lives on the line to protect those citizens," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison stated Tuesday. "This sentence shows our office’s commitment to aggressively pursuing police officers who use their trusted positions of authority to enrich themselves.”

Contact Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Crooked Detroit cop gets sentencing break in towing scandal: 15 months in prison

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Jury returns verdict for man charged with killing Bloomfield Township hairdresser

More than two years after a well-known hairdresser from Bloomfield Township was beaten to death, a Detroit man has been found guilty of killing him. At the conclusion of a trial in Wayne County Circuit Court, a jury on June 14 returned a guilty verdict for second-degree murder for Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 27, for the death of Bashar Kallabat.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Detroit Police Officer Sentenced To Prison For Bribery

(CBS DETROIT) — A former Detroit police officer is sentenced to 15 months in prison for taking more than $3,000 in bribes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Federal officials say Alonzo Jones, 55, of Detroit, accepted about $3,200 cash bribes over a two-year period “with the intent to be influenced and rewarded in connection with his duties overseeing and running the Detroit Police Vehicle Auction.” The last bribe he accepted before retiring from DPD in May 2021. Jones pleaded guilty in November. He is also sentenced to two years of supervised release. “Every new police officer takes an oath to uphold our laws...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit tax preparer pleads guilty to costing IRS $800K with false returns

A Detroit tax preparer is facing three years in prison after pleading guilty to filing false reports she admitted cost the agency more than $800,000. Daneilla Allen, who co-owned All Star Tax Services and had locations in Michigan and Ohio, cultivated a reputation for good refunds, but did so by filing returns with with "fictitious business income and expenses, and false itemized deductions and education credits," the Free Press reports. The case covers filings from 2014-18.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man to be sentenced for murder of popular hairstylist Bashar Kallabat

DETROIT – A 24-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with, and is soon to be sentenced for, the murder of 56-year-old Bashar Kallabat from Bloomfield Hills. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that Jimmy Jermaine Pickett of Detroit was convicted on June 14 of second-degree murder.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man convicted in fatal 2020 Detroit beating of prominent hair stylist

Detroit — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of a prominent hairstylist on the city's east side, officials said Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, of Detroit was convicted Tuesday of beating Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills on Feb. 11, 2020, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Duggan
1077 WRKR

Stolen Excavator Used to break into Metro Detroit ATM

We've all seen those videos of dumb criminals who pick an ATM as their target for some quick cash, right? Inevitably, they all turn out bad. You can drag those things for MILES behind a truck, run over them, bash them with sledge hammers, pick axes... nothing seems to work.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on June 6 shooting at Detroit laundromat

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who shot and wounded another man at a laundromat on the city's east side. Officials said the non-fatal shooting happened at about 11 p.m. June 6 in the 11700 block of Woodward between Chicago Boulevard and the Davison Freeway.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man convicted of murdering stylist Bashar Kallabat at Detroit motel

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was convicted Tuesday with the 2020 murder of stylist Bashar Kallabat. Jimmy Pickett, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury. The charge carries a max sentence of life in prison. He was originally charged with felony murder, a charge that had a penalty of life in prison without parole.
DETROIT, MI
fox17.com

Michigan man robbed of $20k chain he bought after winning $30k lottery

MICHIGAN (TND) — A Michigan man was robbed of a gold chain he bought right after winning the lottery. The man, who was identified as Jamal, said he won $30,000 playing the lottery and bought a $20,000 gold chain before having his jewelry stolen at a gas station in Detroit, according to WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Detroit Police#Fbi#Prison#Dpd
MLive

Witnesses hold suspect in stabbing for police

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Witnesses to a stabbing held the suspect until police reached the scene and arrested the man. The stabbing happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Collindale Avenue NW and Lake Michigan Drive. Two men began fighting in a dispute over property. During the fight,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for double murder case

Trial is scheduled for a man accused of fatally shooting two in Pontiac last July. Jury selection is set to begin Dec. 12 for the case against Dazon Louis Mathis, 22, charged with two counts of open murder and firearms offenses for the deaths of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29, both of Pontiac. The shootings happened July 4, 2021 at around 1 p.m. outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive where Mathis had reportedly been staying.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Surge in shootings spark Detroit police neighborhood sweep

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Last weekend there were two people murdered, and 32 others shot in Detroit. While police report shootings and homicides are down compared to this time last year, the recent spike has been part of a violent wave. Chief James White flooded the east side with officers...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Parents convicted for starving their three-month-old to death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo couple was convicted for starving their three-month-old daughter to death on Wednesday. According to the court documents, both Matthew Marx and Paulina Valdivia were convicted of reckless homicide and sentenced to two and a half years in jail. In March the couple withdrew previous pleas of not guilty. In September of 2021, the couple was living out of town when they were arrested and brought back to Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy