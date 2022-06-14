Crooked Detroit cop gets sentencing break in towing scandal: 15 months in prison

A retired Detroit police officer convicted of collecting cash bribes while driving around in a cruiser and wearing his badge failed to convince a judge to give him probation — though he still caught a break.

The judge gave him 15 months in prison — well below the two-year minimum sentence that his plea deal called for, and almost half the 27 months that prosecutors sought.

U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh sentenced retired DPD Officer Alonzo Jones Tuesday for accepting $3,200 in bribes over two years from an individual in the towing industry and an undercover federal agent. In exchange for the money, Jones falsified paperwork that transferred ownership of abandoned vehicles — without a public auction as required by law — to the towing individual and the undercover agent.

Jones' case is part of a broader FBI corruption investigation dubbed Operation Northern Hook that has so far ensnared four Detroit public officials, including former Councilman Andre Spivey, who was sentenced to two years in prison in January for receiving almost $36,000 in bribes in exchange for his help with the city’s towing regulations.

Like Spivey, Jones also cut a deal in the case.

Jones, who was in charge of overseeing the DPD's auction of seized and abandoned cars, pleaded guilty in November to accepting bribes in a plea deal that spared him a potential 10-year prison sentence had he gone to trial.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Jones faced 24-30 months in prison, though his lawyer pushed for probation, arguing Jones deserved leniency for owning up to his crime and leading an otherwise "exemplary" life.

"Jones recognizes that he has made a mistake, and has taken responsibility for same," Jones' lawyer, Todd Perkins, argued in court documents.

Perkins described Jones as a good father and provider, an active church parishioner and community volunteer who dedicated 25 years of his life to serving the Detroit Police Department.

Prosecutors painted a different picture, arguing Jones belongs behind bars for betraying the public's trust.

"Former officer Alonzo Jones had a badge, uniform, and the power and authority that came with being a sworn Detroit Police Officer. But instead of using these things to enforce and uphold the law as he was sworn to do, Jones shamelessly abused his position and betrayed the citizens of Detroit for his own financial gain," federal prosecutors wrote in court documents.

According to court documents, Jones accepted bribes on five separate occasions over a two-year period.

Prosecutors argue Jones' actions affect the whole community.

"Police officers and other public officials, especially in Detroit, are not widely trusted due to the history of corruption that seems endemic to the city," prosecutors argued in court filings. "Having yet another police officer admit to being corrupt only increases the community's mistrust and cynicism."

Perhaps most troublesome, prosecutors argued, was that Jones should have known better: He grew up in a loving family, went to college and earned a stable income as a longtime Detroit police employee.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the last bribe Jones took was in May 2021, right before he retired.

“Every new police officer takes an oath to uphold our laws and act with integrity. This officer broke that oath and his crimes are an affront to the citizens of Detroit and the honest officers of the Detroit Police Department who put their lives on the line to protect those citizens," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison stated Tuesday. "This sentence shows our office’s commitment to aggressively pursuing police officers who use their trusted positions of authority to enrich themselves.”

