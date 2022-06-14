ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The results are in: 68% of Charlotte drivers would travel at least 10 miles for cheap gas

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQfLT_0gAk9P6400

The Charlotte Observer asked how far you’d travel for cheaper gas in Charlotte, with the current average price up to $4.63 as of Tuesday.

Out of nearly two dozen respondents, 68 percent said they would travel 10 miles or less for a deal. A few respondents said they wouldn’t go out of their way at all while others said it would depend on how much they’d save.

Some respondents even did the math on how much they’d save driving out of their way for bargains.

“It’s not worth driving out of my way to save a few cents per gallon,” one respondent wrote. “My truck holds 36 gallons. Even from empty, let’s say someone had it for 20 cents cheaper. That would be close to $7. How much is your time worth? I’m not going out of my way.”

Another respondent explained driving to a gas station with cheaper prices would depend on the mileage it takes to get there.

“Let’s say my car gets 30 miles per gallon and needs 10 gallons of gas,” the respondent said. “The gas station closest to me is priced at $4.50 per gallon, but I know another station is selling at $4.35 per gallon. The 15-cent difference means I’d save $1.50 on 10 gallons of gas, which equals a third of a gallon from the closest station. At 30 miles per gallon, a third of a gallon of gas equals 10 miles, which means if the station selling gas at $4.35 a gallon is less than 10 miles round trip for me, then it’s worth the drive.”

While South Carolina generally has cheaper gas than North Carolina, one respondent said driving across the state line would be pointless since the prices at a few Charlotte gas stations nearby are relatively low.

“Driving to SC isn’t worth it anymore. Costco usually has the lowest prices in the area,” the respondent said.

Where is the cheapest gas in Charlotte?

A Charlotte Observer investigation found that Pineville and its surroundings – ZIP code 28134 – has the lowest average gas prices on Thursday, Friday and Monday. The average there sat around $4.35 last week, though it climbed to $4.48 on Monday.

Sam’s Club and BJ’s, both wholesale stores, have members-only gas stations on Carolina Place Parkway in Pineville. Both charge less than other fuel brands, keeping that ZIP code’s average price lower. According to GasBuddy , both stations were charging $4.37 per gallon on Tuesday.

Gas stations in South End, Dilworth, Carmel and neighborhoods near Rea and Colony roads (ZIP codes 28203 and 28226) had the highest average prices last week. On Tuesday, prices in both ZIP codes ranged from $4.57 to $4.69, GasBuddy price data show.

Observer staff writers Gabe Castro-Root, Lorenza Medley and Charlotte Kramon contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Is E-15 Gas Worth It?

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Biden Administration this sping gave the go-ahead for gas stations to sell E15 gasoline year-round this year to help drivers save on gas, as gas prices surge past $5 a gallon. But does E15 really save you money? Regular gasoline is 10% ethanol in most parts of the U.S. With that 10% ethanol coming from corn, to wean our dependence on oil. E15 is 15% ethanol.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Pineville, NC
State
South Carolina State
wccbcharlotte.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed Tree Blocks Road In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A large tree is blocking the road at the 3000 block of Courtland Drive in Gastonia, police say. Crews say that it will take most of the day to remove. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
GASTONIA, NC
power98fm.com

Sam’s Xpress To Offer Free Car Washes At New Charlotte Location

Opening day is the day you want to make it to the new Sam’s Xpress opening in the Charlotte area. There will be free car washes on one day only!. Sam’s Xpress is opening a new location on Concord and opening day comes with some perks. According to Charlotte On The Cheap, the new Concord location will be having it’s grand opening tomorrow, Friday June 17th, from 7:30am to 9pm.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#The Charlotte Observer
WSOC Charlotte

Blueharbor Bank permanently closes branch in region

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Blueharbor Bank has permanently closed its branch in downtown Mooresville, according to a North Carolina Commissioner of Banks filing. The branch is at 151 E. Iredell Ave. This location is separate from Blueharbor’s headquarters at 106 Corporate Park Drive, also in Mooresville. The branch closed earlier...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Crash causes delays on I-485 Outer Loop in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash on the Interstate 485 Outer Loop caused delays in east Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened around 8:48 a.m. near Exit 39 for Harrisburg Road. NCDOT said all lanes have since cleared and reopened.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
WCNC

No, utility companies can't raise rates on their own

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People in the Charlotte area may soon pay more for electricity. Duke Energy Carolinas filed for an 8.3% rate increase for residential customers that, if approved, would go into effect in September, which amounts to about $9 more a month for the average bill. THE QUESTION.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Tree falls on Kannapolis Fire station

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tree fell onto the roof of a Kannapolis Fire station as strong storms swept through the area Thursday afternoon, officials said. The Kannapolis Fire Department said the tree partially fell on Station 4 on Steward Avenue. No firetrucks were damaged. Officials said the station was already in the […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Nichols Store in Rock Hill, has something for everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Nichols Store, located in Rock Hill, South Carolina, started back in 1968 as a small country store primarily selling gas, grocery items and a small amount of fishing supplies. The store was owned and operated by Tommy "Papa Tom" Nichols from 1968 until 1989, at which time Tommy's son, Darren, purchased the store.
ROCK HILL, SC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
502
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy