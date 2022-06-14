ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland vehicle battery maker working on EV battery recycling

By Joe LaFurgey
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Business is booming these days at the Clarios plant in Holland.

In 2021, the company brought in about $9 billion in revenue: That’s about 150 million batteries a year. The company says one out of every three vehicles in the world has a Clarios battery under the hood.

Clarios opened their doors to the media Tuesday for a tour.

The company opened the Holland facility in 2008. Originally part of Johnson Controls, the company was sold in 2019 to a private equity firm.

Today, the plant produces a variety of batteries for vehicles.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5FJj_0gAk9OSZ00
    Inside Clarios in Holland. (June 14, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZ0K2_0gAk9OSZ00
    Inside Clarios in Holland. (June 14, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRUTR_0gAk9OSZ00
    Inside Clarios in Holland. (June 14, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3pQJ_0gAk9OSZ00
    Inside Clarios in Holland. (June 14, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdpCh_0gAk9OSZ00
    Inside Clarios in Holland. (June 14, 2022)

The batteries the company makes don’t move the cars, like the large-scale electric vehicle batteries. Instead, it makes batteries that help power components that improve efficiency, safety and comfort in your ride of choice.

“We have the capabilities to produce any style battery here. But our focus is on the low-voltage side, which is very important to for the future of vehicles in the coming years,” Clarios CEO Mark Wallace said.

A lot has changed over the years.

“Everything from emission reduction technology, such as stop-start technology, or just more infotainment on board the vehicle, that low voltage network need to have a higher power requirement,” Wallace said.

Gas vs. electric: Could the switch help you save?

Among the debates when it comes to electric vehicles: What happens when the batteries reach their life expectancy? And not just the large batteries that help move the vehicles: Holland’s Clarios produces low-voltage batteries.

“As the vehicles evolved, the need on that low-voltage network has gone up significantly,” Wallace said.

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, questions remain. Like can the power grid keep up with that demand?

Consumers Energy says yes, as long as EV owners charge up at night, when demand is down.

Another question: what happens at the end of the road for an EV’s battery life?

“There’s some dangerous stuff. But also, that battery from a large vehicle, or from a traction battery, is high voltage. It’s also dangerous,” Wallace said.

He says Clarios has long concentrated on reusing the batteries it produces and 99% of the lead acid batteries they make are recycled.

He thinks they can develop long term solutions for larger EV batteries.

“So now were going to take that capability we have, working with the likes of other companies and the department of energy, to find a solution to make sure lithium batteries don’t end up somewhere in a junkyard but end up 100% recycled and turned into new batteries as well,” Wallace said. “Virtually everyone in the world, from governments to regulators to automaker, are looking for ways to make sure that doesn’t happen. We’re going to be a key source to help figure that out.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mibiz.com

Big Rapids auto supplier plans 60 permanent layoffs in coming months

BIG RAPIDS — A local auto supplier plans to permanently lay off 60 employees this summer, citing a loss of work in a notice to state officials. Big Rapids-based Fluid Routing Solutions LLC, which is part of a robust portfolio of manufacturing companies owned by Cleveland-based and publicly traded Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., sent a letter to inform the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity of the impending layoffs in accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heat Tuesday and Wednesday has had people cranking their air conditioners. That’s not just straining the power grid, it’s raising concerns about potential rolling blackouts across Michigan. Power companies, like the Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy, are required to...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Cars
Holland, MI
Business
City
Holland, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wallace
103.3 WKFR

67? 74? 80? The Correct A/C Temp According to Kalamazoo Locals

I love it when people ask questions like this on social media. On Kalamazoo's Reddit page, u/KalamazooGuy269 asked the very vital question,. Hey Kalamazoo... Where do you set your thermostat? Now that we are facing some serious heat, I was just curious as to where you put your thermostat during these hot days, provided you have central air. Don't lie, tell the truth. Right now I set mine at 79 degrees.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Recycling#Consumers Energy#Ev#Business#Johnson Controls
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The DeltaPlex will close this summer, but the Mayor of Walker is excited for a new opportunity

WALKER, Mich. — The DeltaPlex may be closing, but the Mayor of Walker hopes rezoning the property into the industrial sector can help the city's economy. Mayor Gary Carey reflected over the history of the building, noting how it's been many things over many years. And while he's sad to see it go, as he and many other residents have memories there, it's not really a surprise to anyone.
WALKER, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Planning Commission Recap: Scooter’s Coffee, King Milling

With barely a quorum present, the Lowell Planning Commission met for approximately 40 minutes on Monday night to discuss plans for two businesses. Commissioners Tony Ellis, Michael Gadula and David Cadwallader were absent, leaving four members in attendance. Public Hearing for Scooter’s Coffee. First up was a public hearing...
LOWELL, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Casino issues $7.4M in revenue payments

Gun Lake Casino has distributed over $7.4 million in revenue back into Michigan communities in its most recent biannual payment between Oct. 1 and March 31. Non-gaming economic development organization GLIMI, a subsidiary of Gun Lake Investments, received over $1.2 million from Gun Lake Casino (GLC), while a payment totaling over $4.1 million from that period will go to the Michigan Strategic Fund to help business grants throughout the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
Netherlands
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 injured after semi, camper trailer collide on WB I-96

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a camper trailer that closed westbound I-96 Thursday. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. A semi-truck was traveling westbound when the driver adjusted his radio. Police say the distraction caused him to not see congested traffic in front of him.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy