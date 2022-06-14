Massive $60M estate – ‘The Lodge in Hunters Creek’ — is the priciest for sale in Texas

A “masterpiece” of an estate has hit the real estate market in Houston, Texas, for $60 million, making it the most expensive residential property for sale in the Lone Star State.

And it might be the most striking as well, since its vision was composed of a cornucopia of inspirational trips to other famous estates around the country, architect Ken Newberry said in a news release on Icon Global.

“As an architect doing work for over 35 years across the United States and in several other countries around the world, I will tell you that the Romanov in Houston, Texas is one of the most extraordinary houses anyone may ever see,” Newberry said.

“While the exterior was influenced and follows the aesthetic of the Richardsonian Romanesque style, there are also elements throughout inspired by trips to the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina and Hearst Castle in San Simeon, California.”

The primary home on the lush property is a whopping 22,000 square feet and has a 3,500-square-foot guest lodge – which is on its own five acres. Surrounding the compound is “a moat of the 18,000-year-old buffalo bayou,” the listing says. It also has penetrating views of the Houston skyline.

This is the first time that the compound, which “has never been offered to the public,” has hit the market, according to the listing.

“This is without question one of the most expensively built, tasteful and well-designed compounds ever built in Texas or nationally, for that matter, that I have seen and as a result, it follows, and I fully expect, that it will set a new benchmark in residential luxury sales well north of any Houston sale to date,” Newberry said.

