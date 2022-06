FAIRPORT, NY (WHEC) - The eleventh annual Fairport Angels Blood Drive is set to take place on Thursday, June 16. The Fairport Angels Blood Drive collected 117 units in 2021—the highest blood collection to date. The families are hoping to collect 150 units this year, with consideration for all of the increased medical needs in our area and across the United States. Your blood donation can save up to three lives.

