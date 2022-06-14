Police investigate murder-suicide in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – Authorities say there’s no danger to the public after two people are found dead in Aurora, Missouri.

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department released more information about the investigation this afternoon.

On June 14, 2022, around 8:14 am someone called 9-1-1 asking police to respond to 1642 Oak Drive in Aurora. Police state the 9-1-1 call came from a neighbor. A resident of 1642 Oak Drive, 74-year-old John Proudfoot, allegedly called the neighbor, asking them to call 9-1-1 to get help to the home.

Police got to the home around 8:17 am. They went inside through an open door in the garage. They saw what appeared to be a male body on the couch in the living room.

According to the Police Department, officers then went inside and found two deceased people on the couch, together. Police say they both appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Detectives processed the scene. After a preliminary investigation, authorities believe John Proudfoot shot and killed his wife, 67-year-old Lowona Kay Madore-Proudfoot. They believe he used a .38 revolver. Police say he then took his own life.

The Lawrence County Coroner, Scott Lakin, will conduct autopsies on the couple.

Authorities are still investigating. They have not determined a motive.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this extremely difficult time.” – AMPD

