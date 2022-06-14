ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

SNAP benefits extension continues through July

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZ9qX_0gAk8pt300

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico SNAP recipients will continue to receive their maximum amount of benefits for another month. The Human Services Department has extended the benefits through at least July 12, and with many still affected by wildfires, officials are also allowing EBT cards to be used for ready-to-eat meals from a store’s deli.

Thousands of New Mexicans waiting for gas rebate checks from the state

Since March 2020, $1,026,560,353 in Emergency allotments to issue maximum SNAP Benefits has been distributed to 359,463 New Mexico households. Individuals seeking to apply for or check their SNAP benefits may apply online through www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

How are New Mexico retailers doing after the pandemic?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic brought an economic roller-coaster for businesses. Some retailers shut their doors while others saw booming sales. But the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that across the country, retail sales are growing. New Mexico has seen increased sales from restaurants, big box stores, and a range of […]
RETAIL
KRQE News 13

$32M settlement reached with feds over Gold King Mine spill

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has finalized a $32 million settlement with the federal government over the Gold King Mine spill. EPA contractors were trying to clean up the Colorado mine in August of 2015 when they released millions of gallons of acidic drainage and toxic metals into the Animas and San Juan rivers. The […]
METAL MINING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Optum teaches New Mexicans useful tips for natural disasters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fires are raging in New Mexico and more are likely to come. Natural disasters wait for no one and can be deadly. That’s why it’s important for all New Mexico residents to be prepared in case of an emergency. Dr. Michael Bergeron, Sr....
ENVIRONMENT
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbs still a top pot stop

Even though Hobbs dropped to No. 5 in cannabis sales during the month of May, it’s still one of the top selling cannabis cities in New Mexico, according to the Cannabis Control Division of New Mexico. Adult use cannabis sales began April 1, 2022, in New Mexico after the...
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Santa Fe#Ebt#New Mexicans#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

The debate over New Mexico Hydrogen hub deepens

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is considering becoming home to a federally sponsored hydrogen hub. Proponents argue that it’s a way to move the state away from fossil fuels. However, some members of the public decry the proposals. The latest legislative hearing highlights the intensity of the debate. State officials and residents have been talking […]
POLITICS
local21news.com

Wolf Admin. receives $3M federal grant to eliminate barriers to PA's unemployment system

PA (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf today announced his administration’s success in securing a $3 million federal grant the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) will use to confront disparities in access to the commonwealth’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system by partnering with community-based organizations that work with underserved Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
KRQE News 13

NMSU professor helps develop microgravity drip system

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State University professor is helping develop a new irrigation system that uses less water. The Micro-Gravity Drip Project collects water in holding tanks, then with the help of gravity, the water flows through the drip tapes to irrigate the crops. The system can save farmers more than $1,000 per […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico drought: How to save water

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico needs rain. Landscape water conservation Richard Perce provided simple steps to help save water during the hottest months of the year. Due to the ongoing drought, it is important that we continue to work to conserve water while maintaining healthy landscapes. Because of this, it is important that we continue to work to conserve water while maintaining healthy landscapes.
POLITICS
lowerbuckstimes.com

More Pennsylvanians now eligible for food assistance

Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that more Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program and The Emergency Food Assistance Program, U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, has been raised from 150 percent of the USDA-established poverty level to 185 percent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy