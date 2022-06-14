ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Get grilling tips from experts as well as great steaks, burgers from Pocono, Lehigh Valley butcher shops

By Micaela Hood, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBg8X_0gAk8oFY00

With Father's Day fast approaching and summer in full swing, it's time to starting planning your next cookout.

If you're new to the grilling game and looking for some tips, a visit to your local butcher shop is a sure-fire way to do more than wing it at your next barbecue.

We spoke with butchers from Pocono area shops who offer the finest and freshest cuts around.

Make your steak sizzle

One of the most popular steaks for grilling is the rib eye variety, according to Jimmy Azzaro of Corona Butcher Shop in Scotrun.

"It's the most favorable steak. Because of the marbling, there’s a higher fat content, so it’s all flavor," he says of the cut which sells at the shop starting at $19.99 per pound.

Need some help? Here's how to fire up a steak, according to Azzaro:

Step one: Grill at room temp.

"Taking your steak out of the fridge right to the grill, that’s a big no-no. You want to let your steak stay out for a minimum of least one hour. You want it to be at room temperature so when you are cooking it, it stays tender."

Step two: Depending on the cut, don't mess with it too much.

"A good steak doesn't need to be marinated. Just use basic seasonings: sea salt, black pepper, garlic. You want to enjoy the taste of the steak.,” Azzaro says. "When I’m grilling, I like to give the steak a really hot sear on the each side for about two minutes, then move it to the top and let it roast. Then baste it with a herb butter as it’s cooking, so there's a nice crust on the steak."

If you must marinate, look for a tougher, flatter cut of meat.

"Flank and skirts steak are good to marinate because it actually breaks the meat down, Azzaro explains. "Some of those cuts tend not to be the most tender, but are great for grilling."

Hot tips: If you don't have the extra moola for a luxury grill, no worries.

"Honestly, when it comes to grilling, it doesn't have to be a fancy-smanchy grill. I think a charcoal (grill) with a little wood mixed in gives you a beautiful, smoked flavor," Azzaro says. "It's much better than the propane ones."

As far as cooking times, that's up to you.

"Cooking time is one of those things I can't always answer because everyone’s grill is different. You may think it’s really hot but it may not be that hot," he says. "Get a good thermometer. They sell probe (thermometers) online where you can insert it before cooking." Probe thermometers are designed to monitor real-time temps and are inserted into the thickest part of the meat while it's still raw, Azzaro explains.

Corona Butcher Shop, which has been selling meats and Italian specialties (frozen and fresh pastas, oils, vinegar, sauces, breads, and desserts) for two decades, also sells 28-day-aged steaks, porterhouse (T-bone) and New York Strip steaks, baby back ribs (seasoned and unseasoned), hand-cut bacon, pork loin and chops.

Other popular eats at the shop: Texas squealers (beef and bacon patties), jalapeño-cheddar burgers (Azarro grinds meat together with fresh jalapeños and cheese), pork belly brisket burgers (you have to cook them at 165 degrees F), Italian burgers (beef and pork with broccoli rabe and provolone cheese), and flavored sausages (made in-house with no preservatives and in varieties such as parsley and cheese, and peppers and onions (sweet red peppers and onions).

Does your dog have grill envy? Freshly ground meats for dogs and cats on raw food diets are available for purchase.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

2832 Route 611 Scotrun, 570-688-1132, facebook.com/CoronaButcherScotrun

Citera Family Meat Market, Stroudsburg

Formerly Gary's Meat Market, this butcher shop sells porterhouse, rib eye, filet mignon, Tomahawk, and cowboy steaks, along with chicken kebabs, chicken wings and cutlets, Italian meatballs, smoked meats (their ring bologna is a hot seller), and specialty burgers.

The shop also offers grill-to table mainstays such as spices, marinade bottles, corn-on-the-cob, bottled lemonade and other juices, ketchup, mustard, along with hot dogs, buns, frozen pastas (ravioli, gnocchi), and Italian desserts.

Owner Mark Citera and his helpful staff (including his sons, Christopher and Jake) are always on-hand to offer grilling advice.

Citera’s go-to tip: Purchase meats and poultry one to two days out. “It’s fresher that way. Any longer and you risk the meat going bad.”

What to try: The popular pinwheel (sirloin steak, spinach and provolone cheese, use tin foil underneath when you cook so the cheese stays intact), flat iron steaks (they are ridiculously delicious on the grill, according to Citera), kebabs, and rib eye steaks.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

1411 Chipperfield Dr., Stroudsburg, 570) 420-9764, facebook.com/citerameats

B&M Provisions, Allentown

This joint, which caters to restaurants hotels and schools, has been serving customers in the Lehigh Valley since the 1940s and offers wholesale deals for the public on meats and poultry, along with seafood such as raw shrimp, oysters and lobster tails.

Next to butcher shop is their grocery shop offering staple items such as dry goods (breads, snack foods, pasta, condiments, sauces) dairy products, fresh produce, and frozen foods— all available in bulk and perfect for your next big summer shindig.

Sales found on the June 13 to 18 circular: Short ribs ($4.99 a pound), strip steaks ($6.89 per pound), beef brisket ($5.50 per pound), angus burgers ($6.25 per pound), and lobster tails (starting at $39.99 per pound).

Peep their Instagram for the latest deals.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to noon Saturday

1040 N. Graham St, Allentown, 610-434-9611, bandmprovisions.com

Micaela Hood is a features reporter with the Pocono Record and the USA TODAY Mid-Atlantic Region features team. Reach her at mhood@gannett.com

Comments / 0

Related
wlvr.org

What is drying up beer taps across the Lehigh Valley?

The flow of beer to some Lehigh Valley watering holes has been slowing down. Bar and restaurant owners say supply chain issues and driver shortages mean delivery schedules have been cut back, which makes it harder for them to keep customer favorites on tap. Michelle Ritter, owner of Willow Street...
FOOD & DRINKS
LehighValleyLive.com

Josh Early chocolatiers enjoy sweet smell of retirement after decades serving Lehigh Valley

The tradition will continue at Josh Early Candies even after longtime owners Barry Dobil Sr. and Marcy (Early) Dobil decided to hang their aprons for good. The Dobils have delighted patrons with their chocolate creations for several decades at the company’s two locations: 3620 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township; and at 4640 Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township. It’s easily been 50 years for Barry Dobil Sr., who began working at what started as his in-laws’ chocolate shop. His wife, Marcy Dobil, can argue she helped her parents at the store as early as elementary childhood. The couple were Parkland High School sweethearts, graduating with the Class of 1969.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Stargazing in Pennsylvania: Here’s the top night-sky spots

With space-dazzled billionaires preparing to litter the skies around Earth with thousands of new satellites, and even constellations of satellites, in the next few years, prime stargazing opportunities may soon be on the endangered list. Before all that night-sky alteration takes place, here are some of the best spots in Pennsylvania to look up and watch the stars.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pennbets.com

Wind Creek Bethlehem OK’d To Reduce Slots On Casino Floor By 655

Wind Creek Bethlehem is the latest Pennsylvania casino to win state approval to reduce the number of slot machines on its gaming floor as part of adaptation to the post-COVID era. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday granted the large casino’s request to pare down its number of authorized...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Invests $8.2 Million To Protect 32 Farms In 18 Counties

Pennsylvania has invested $8.2 million to preserve 2,264 acres on 32 farms throughout the commonwealth today. To preserve farmland in Pennsylvania, the state and its partners have been purchasing land development rights from land owners. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) announced that it had protected 32 new farms, totaling 2,264 acres in 18 counties today. Landowners can sell the rights to their farms to preserve and protect their land from residential, commercial, or industrial development in the future. To date, Pennsylvania has invested over $1.6 billion since 1988 to protect a total of 613,884 acres on 6,076 farms in 58 counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

RECOGNIZE THEM? Video Shows Trio Burglarizing Car In Lehigh Valley

Recognize them? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying three people who were caught on surveillance footage burglarizing a car in the Lehigh Valley area. The suspects were seen entering the unlocked vehicle on Susan Drive in Hanover Township during the early morning on Saturday, June 11, according to the Colonial Regional Police Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
LehighValleyLive.com

Routes 22 and 309 part of the Lehigh Valley projects getting a piece of $486M plan

Lehigh Valley residents have $486 million reasons to look at the 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program’s list of local projects getting federal funding. It was items not on the four-year plan, however, that drew comments from officials at Wednesday’s joint Lehigh Valley Transportation Study (LVTS) meeting -- and they weren’t about the Route 22 widening project that is on hold indefinitely.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butcher Shops#Grilling#Butchers#Meat Market#Food Drink#Corona Butcher Shop
Times Leader

June 23, 1972: The day that changed our lives

Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTAJ

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in PA

(Stacker) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was […]
WFMZ-TV Online

3 charged in carjacking at Bucks gas station

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Three men are facing charges after trying to steal a car at one gas station, then carjacking someone at another gas station before crashing in Bucks County, authorities say. It started just before 7 p.m. Monday at the Shell gas station on Route 611 in Doylestown...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

1K+
Followers
529
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy