Get grilling tips from experts as well as great steaks, burgers from Pocono, Lehigh Valley butcher shops

With Father's Day fast approaching and summer in full swing, it's time to starting planning your next cookout.

If you're new to the grilling game and looking for some tips, a visit to your local butcher shop is a sure-fire way to do more than wing it at your next barbecue.

We spoke with butchers from Pocono area shops who offer the finest and freshest cuts around.

Make your steak sizzle

One of the most popular steaks for grilling is the rib eye variety, according to Jimmy Azzaro of Corona Butcher Shop in Scotrun.

"It's the most favorable steak. Because of the marbling, there’s a higher fat content, so it’s all flavor," he says of the cut which sells at the shop starting at $19.99 per pound.

Need some help? Here's how to fire up a steak, according to Azzaro:

Step one: Grill at room temp.

"Taking your steak out of the fridge right to the grill, that’s a big no-no. You want to let your steak stay out for a minimum of least one hour. You want it to be at room temperature so when you are cooking it, it stays tender."

Step two: Depending on the cut, don't mess with it too much.

"A good steak doesn't need to be marinated. Just use basic seasonings: sea salt, black pepper, garlic. You want to enjoy the taste of the steak.,” Azzaro says. "When I’m grilling, I like to give the steak a really hot sear on the each side for about two minutes, then move it to the top and let it roast. Then baste it with a herb butter as it’s cooking, so there's a nice crust on the steak."

If you must marinate, look for a tougher, flatter cut of meat.

"Flank and skirts steak are good to marinate because it actually breaks the meat down, Azzaro explains. "Some of those cuts tend not to be the most tender, but are great for grilling."

Hot tips: If you don't have the extra moola for a luxury grill, no worries.

"Honestly, when it comes to grilling, it doesn't have to be a fancy-smanchy grill. I think a charcoal (grill) with a little wood mixed in gives you a beautiful, smoked flavor," Azzaro says. "It's much better than the propane ones."

As far as cooking times, that's up to you.

"Cooking time is one of those things I can't always answer because everyone’s grill is different. You may think it’s really hot but it may not be that hot," he says. "Get a good thermometer. They sell probe (thermometers) online where you can insert it before cooking." Probe thermometers are designed to monitor real-time temps and are inserted into the thickest part of the meat while it's still raw, Azzaro explains.

Corona Butcher Shop, which has been selling meats and Italian specialties (frozen and fresh pastas, oils, vinegar, sauces, breads, and desserts) for two decades, also sells 28-day-aged steaks, porterhouse (T-bone) and New York Strip steaks, baby back ribs (seasoned and unseasoned), hand-cut bacon, pork loin and chops.

Other popular eats at the shop: Texas squealers (beef and bacon patties), jalapeño-cheddar burgers (Azarro grinds meat together with fresh jalapeños and cheese), pork belly brisket burgers (you have to cook them at 165 degrees F), Italian burgers (beef and pork with broccoli rabe and provolone cheese), and flavored sausages (made in-house with no preservatives and in varieties such as parsley and cheese, and peppers and onions (sweet red peppers and onions).

Does your dog have grill envy? Freshly ground meats for dogs and cats on raw food diets are available for purchase.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

2832 Route 611 Scotrun, 570-688-1132, facebook.com/CoronaButcherScotrun

Citera Family Meat Market, Stroudsburg

Formerly Gary's Meat Market, this butcher shop sells porterhouse, rib eye, filet mignon, Tomahawk, and cowboy steaks, along with chicken kebabs, chicken wings and cutlets, Italian meatballs, smoked meats (their ring bologna is a hot seller), and specialty burgers.

The shop also offers grill-to table mainstays such as spices, marinade bottles, corn-on-the-cob, bottled lemonade and other juices, ketchup, mustard, along with hot dogs, buns, frozen pastas (ravioli, gnocchi), and Italian desserts.

Owner Mark Citera and his helpful staff (including his sons, Christopher and Jake) are always on-hand to offer grilling advice.

Citera’s go-to tip: Purchase meats and poultry one to two days out. “It’s fresher that way. Any longer and you risk the meat going bad.”

What to try: The popular pinwheel (sirloin steak, spinach and provolone cheese, use tin foil underneath when you cook so the cheese stays intact), flat iron steaks (they are ridiculously delicious on the grill, according to Citera), kebabs, and rib eye steaks.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

1411 Chipperfield Dr., Stroudsburg, 570) 420-9764, facebook.com/citerameats

B&M Provisions, Allentown

This joint, which caters to restaurants hotels and schools, has been serving customers in the Lehigh Valley since the 1940s and offers wholesale deals for the public on meats and poultry, along with seafood such as raw shrimp, oysters and lobster tails.

Next to butcher shop is their grocery shop offering staple items such as dry goods (breads, snack foods, pasta, condiments, sauces) dairy products, fresh produce, and frozen foods— all available in bulk and perfect for your next big summer shindig.

Sales found on the June 13 to 18 circular: Short ribs ($4.99 a pound), strip steaks ($6.89 per pound), beef brisket ($5.50 per pound), angus burgers ($6.25 per pound), and lobster tails (starting at $39.99 per pound).

Peep their Instagram for the latest deals.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to noon Saturday

1040 N. Graham St, Allentown, 610-434-9611, bandmprovisions.com

