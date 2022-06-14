LRPD: Arrest made in May deadly shooting on Colonel Glenn Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest in a May 21 deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau on Colonel Glenn Road.
According to investigators, 30-year-old Leonard Radcliff of Little Rock was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and is now facing a capital murder charge.LRPD: Victim identified in Saturday deadly shooting on Col. Glenn
Investigators say 30-year-old Wayeland Battles was located and found dead after they responded to a ‘shots fired’ call in the area.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
