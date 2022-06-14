ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas House speaker pitches spending more than $100 million for mental health, school safety programs

smcorridornews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas House Speaker Dade Phelan pitched redirecting more than $100 million in state funding to quickly boost mental health and school safety programs before school starts again next fall. His plan came in response to a $50 million request from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, to...

smcorridornews.com

