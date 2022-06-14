TEXAS TECH ROUNDUP: Lady Raiders sign UT Arlington transfer Katie Ferrell

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders and head coach Krista Gerlich announced the signing of former UT Arlington standout Katie Ferrell.

A native of Plano, Ferrell signed with Gerlich and the Lady Mavs out of high school and spent four years at UTA.

Throughout her time with the Lady Mavs, Ferrell earned Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team honors twice (2019-20, 2020-21) and was an All-Texas Honorable Mention selection in 2021-22.

UTA's leading 3-point shooter by percentage a season ago, Ferrell stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 5.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals. In Sun Belt Conference play, Ferrell was an astounding 16-for-30 from distance.

Back on Jan. 27, the Texan recorded one of the most complete games of her career, scoring 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. The guard also added nine assists, seven rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals.

One of the best distributing guards in Lady Mavs history, Ferrell ended her four-year stint in Arlington second all-time in assists (491) and was 25th in the nation in assist to turnover ratio (2.30).

Ferrell ended her career as the only player in school history to record 500+ points (541), 500 rebounds (694), 400 assists (491), 200 steals (213) and 80+ blocks (82). The Texan is top-10 all-time in all of those categories except points.

Affectionately known as 'Big Kat,' Ferrell has just one year of eligibility remaining in 2022-23, and becomes the fourth D-I transfer to join the Lady Raiders since December (Ashley Chevalier, Jazmaine Lewis and Jazz Shavers).

Tech has begun summer workouts ahead of the 2022-23 season and returns three starters and seven contributors from a season ago.

Men's basketball

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams has officially announced the signing of Kerwin Walton to a financial aid agreement. A 6-foot-5 guard, Walton transfers from North Carolina with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A Hopkins, Minnesota native who played two seasons for the Tar Heels, Walton is the ninth signee of the class and the sixth from the transfer portal. Walton made 81 3-pointers during his time in Chapel Hill at a 39.9 percentage. He played in 60 games and is averaging 5.7 points and 1.1 assists per game in his collegiate career.

Walton led UNC with 58 3-pointers during his freshman season where he started 20 of 29 games played and averaged 8.2 points per game. He shot 42.0 percent on 3s during that season which established a new program record for a freshman. Walton, who earned Academic All-ACC honors, scored a career-high 19 points in a home game against Louisville where he was 5 of 7 on 3-pointers and 7-for-10 from the field. His freshman season saw him score in double figures in 11 games and drain three or more 3s in 12 games.

As a sophomore, Walton played in 31 games for the Tar Heels with one start. He had a season-high 14 points in the team’s win at College of Charleston where he was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers. He had five games last season with two or more 3s, including going off for 11 points against Pittsburgh with a 3-for-4 shooting performance from distance in 18 minutes of action.

Walton helped to lead Hopkins High School to a state championship during his senior season where he averaged 26 points and 11 rebounds. He earned All-Metro First Team honors from the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Walton was a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports coming out of high school where he was offered by elite programs throughout the nation.

Men's golf

Texas Tech junior Ludvig Aberg has earned All-Big 12 men's golf honors for the second straight season to add to his long list of accolades based on achievement.

A Sweden native, Aberg was named the Ben Hogan Award winner along with securing PING All-America honors the past couple of weeks. He is the first Tech player to win the Ben Hogan Award and becomes the fifth Red Raider to earn All-Big 12 honors multiple times. He finished his third season at No. 3 in the Golfstat collegiate ranking and No. 4 by Golfweek ratings.

The All-Big 12 Team was selected by using the top-10 players according to the Golfweek rankings following the Big 12 Championship. Aberg won the 2022 Big 12 Championship at 8-under-par to continue a streak of six straight top-10 showings.

Aberg is also currently at No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking after a collegiate season where he won the 2022 Big 12 Championship and The Prestige. He secured eight top-10 finishes and earned All-America honors by finishing 11th during NCAA Championship stroke play last week in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He joins Andrew Dresser, Oscar Floren, Chris Ward and Nils Floren as the only Red Raiders to have been named to the All-Big 12 Team twice. Nils Floren is currently the only three-time selection with Aberg set to return for his senior season with the opportunity to match him.