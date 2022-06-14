ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James, LA

Hwy. 18 near Sunshine Bridge reopens after chemical release, St. James sheriff reports

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The Sheriff's Office announced around 4 p.m. Hwy. 18 was open to...

www.weeklycitizen.com

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed June 14 While Walking on LA 308

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed June 14 While Walking on LA 308. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 15, 2022, that on June 14, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308 near Ignace Lane. Maurice Scardino, 18, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. Scardino was walking in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 308 when he was hit by a 2008 GMC Acadia, according to preliminary investigations. Following the collision with Scardino, the GMC exited the roadway to the left and collided with a utility pole before coming to a stop.
CUT OFF, LA
WDSU

Firefighter identified as man killed in Mandeville shooting

The St. Tammany coroner has identified a man killed in a shooting in Mandeville earlier this week. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dupre Street on Sunday night. According to the coroner, Alec Mulvihill, 29, was identified as the person killed in the shooting. Family...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Home Improvement Store Burglary Suspects

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Home Improvement Store Burglary Suspects. Louisiana – On June 15, 2022, Baton Rouge Police Department investigators announced that they are looking for the identity of the suspects in the photographs below. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to a burglary at a local home improvement store on May 13, 2022, in the early morning hours. After leaving the home improvement store, the two tried to open a second business. Their entry attempts were unsuccessful, but they did cause damage to the business.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies After Being Struck on I-10 Trying to Retrieve Belongings from The Roadway

Louisiana Man Dies After Being Struck on I-10 Trying to Retrieve Belongings from The Roadway. Louisiana – On June 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on June 4, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. Nelson Nunez, 75, of Prairieville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. Nunez was driving a 2011 Kia Optima when his roof rack broke and his belongings fell into the lane of travel, according to the preliminary investigation. Nunez attempted to retrieve his items from the road. At the same time, a 2023 Freightliner Tractor was driving westbound on Interstate 10. Nunez entered the roadway in front of the Freightliner Tractor for unknown reasons and was struck.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Vehicular Homicide of 15-Year-Old Bicyclist in Sulphur

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Vehicular Homicide of 15-Year-Old Bicyclist in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On June 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that on June 13th, Marcus K. Pentecost, 30, of Sulphur, Louisiana, pled guilty to one count of Vehicular Homicide and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Judge Clayton Davis sentenced Pentecost to twenty years in prison on the Vehicular Homicide charge and twenty years in prison on the Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon charge. Both sentences are without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced in Connection with Staging an Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Louisiana Woman Sentenced in Connection with Staging an Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. Louisiana – On June 14, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Ishais Price (“Price”), 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Sarah S. Vance for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising from a staged automobile accident with a tractor-trailer in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Louisiana is seeing a 'rash' of fish kills due to soaring temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is seeing a "rash" of fish kills across the state, and more are possible soon, according to the state's wildlife agency. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the combination of soaring temperatures and storms are causing hypoxia, or the depletion of oxygen in water, that is leading to more fish kills.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

One arrested after officials seize crack cocaine, $15K cash

ST. MARTINVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — One person was arrested after officials seized a large amount of money and drugs during a search at a St. Martinville residence. On June 8, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence as a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Warns of Scam Targeting Elderly Victims in Southwest Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Warns of Scam Targeting Elderly Victims in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Sheriff Tony Mancuso issued a warning to area residents on June 14, 2022, about a scam that has recently resurfaced in Southwest Louisiana and appears to target the elderly. Victims claim they received a phone call from a suspect posing as a grandchild or other family member. In some cases, the phone number appears to be legitimate. The suspect begins to tell them that they are incarcerated or in some sort of trouble and require money wired to them immediately.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KSLA

Pipeline wildfire explodes to 20k acres; Northeast La. man burning toilet paper goes to court

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An Arizona wildfire suspected to have been started by a Northeast Louisiana man has grown considerably in size in the past 24 hours. The Pipeline Fire is now 20,000 acres in size, according to incident data published online. The fire was first spotted Sunday, just six miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona. A day ago, the fire was reported to be around 5,000 acres in size. Wind has been a problem, as noted on the incident page online, “Critical fire, warm and windy conditions, which are pushing the wildfire toward the east and Schultz Pass.”
MONROE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
West Side Journal

Louisiana drivers can still hold cell phones while driving

Louisiana drivers will still be allowed to hold their cellphone while driving for now. An effort to change state law to require hands-free use of phones behind the wheel failed in the Legislature. House Bill 376 from Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, would have prohibited drivers from “holding or physically...
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Severe Storms, Record Heat – Louisiana Could See Both Today

Louisiana residents weary of record heat and humidity could catch a small break from the current heatwave today. However, that break in the higher than average temperatures could come at a cost. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that much of the state could be in line for strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on June 14, 2022 that Arbor Renewable Gas LLC, a Houston-based company founded in 2019 that produces renewable gasoline and green hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue, is evaluating West Baton Rouge Parish for a planned $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility that will use carbon capture and sequestration emissions-reduction technology.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Five Fun Louisiana Restaurant Food Challenges To Attempt

If you have a killer appetite or know someone with a black hole for a stomach, taking on these Louisiana food challenges could be fun. Louisiana has a great food culture, and I found a few food challenges that are just a short drive away. One of my favorite YouTubers is Randy Santel. He's a professional eater, which means he makes a living traveling the country and world eating. He's done quite a few challenges in Louisiana, and some of my favorites are below.
LOUISIANA STATE

