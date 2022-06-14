ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Extreme heat: Resources for families, seniors and pets in Holland this summer

By Cassandra Lybrink, Carolyn Muyskens and Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago

HOLLAND — As spring progresses to summer, heat waves become more common along the lakeshore. Left in the heat with no air conditioning? Here's a list of resources for families, seniors, pet-owners and more:

Families

Looking to spend a lot of time indoors without spending a lot of money? There are options in the Holland area for you, including:

Holland Aquatic Center

The best escape from heat is usually water. Single-visit passes to Holland Aquatic Center are $11 for nonresidents and $6 for city residents. Passes include access to family and preschool splash time, regular lap swimming, the splash zone and fitness equipment. Learn more at hollandaquatic.org .

Herrick District Library

This completely free community hub is available to families and offers hours of quiet entertainment, including a children's section, comfortable reading spots and computers. Visit the main branch at 300 S. River Ave. or the north branch at 155 Riley St. Hours are available at herrickdl.org .

The Lost City

At this arcade, you spend as much as you choose. Mini-bowling is $1 per person, while indoor mini-golf is just $4 per person. Discount deals are available, as well as laser tag, concessions and, of course, protection from the heat. Learn more about The Lost City — 12330 James St. — at the-lostcity.com .

Zeeland Splash Pad

It's not indoors, but the Zeeland Splash Pad offers plenty of cooling, free fun for the whole family. The fenced-in play area houses restrooms, benches, tables and shade, and is located near food and drink options in downtown Zeeland. The pad is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 12-9 p.m. Sundays. Learn more at cityofzeeland.com/323/City-of-Zeeland-Splash-Pad-Park .

Seniors

Seniors without air-conditioning systems at home are encouraged to stay with family, friends and neighbors if possible during extreme heat conditions, the Allegan County Emergency Management Department said.

People who are elderly or have certain health conditions, such as poor circulation, are especially vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

If you do not have working air-conditioning at home, public facilities like libraries and community centers may be good places to get out of the heat.

During the season's first heat wave, Herrick District Library and Gateway Mission were designated as cooling sites for the public by the Ottawa County Office of Emergency Management.

The Allegan County Office of Emergency Management didn't designate specific sites as cooling centers, but officials recommended seeking shelter in places generally open to the public, such as public libraries, community centers, recreation centers, shopping malls and churches.

Allegan County Transportation can provide rides to these places. Call 269-673-4229 to schedule a ride during business hours, or call 269-686-5164 to reach the volunteer driver program for seniors and people with disabilities.

Easy ways to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses include dressing in light-weight, light-colored clothing, staying indoors or in the shade, especially during peak sun exposure hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and drinking plenty of water before and during any activity, according to the Allegan County Health Department.

Heat exhaustion typically appears as dizziness, aching muscles, excessive sweating, nausea, tiredness and clammy, pale skin, sometimes with goosebumps.

Heat exhaustion is easily treatable but should be taken seriously to avoid heat exhaustion turning into heat stroke, a life-threatening emergency in which the body temperature rises above 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat stroke involves neurological symptoms such as disorientation and confusion, seizure and loss of consciousness and hot, dry skin.

If you start to experience heat exhaustion, find a cool or air-conditioned place, drink water and cool your body off with a cold compress or a cool shower. If you or someone else is experiencing heat stroke, call 911.

If you're having trouble paying your electric bill, contact your electricity provider directly or call 211 and ask for help. Many electric companies have payment programs to help avoid a shutoff of electricity, which could endanger your health during a heat wave.

Ottawa County Community Action Agency offers help paying overdue utility bills. Call OCCAA at 616-393-4433 to determine if you qualify for their utility assistance program.

Pets

Household pets can also be at risk during extreme heat, especially if left out in the sun during the day.

One important thing to keep in mind is how quickly the temperature increases in a parked car. The Humane Society of the United States reminds that on an 85-degree day, the temperature inside a car with the windows slightly open can reach 102 degrees in just 10 minutes.

If exercising a pet during intense heat, the Humane Society advises to “adjust intensity and duration” of activities. Tips include limiting exercise to early morning or evening hours when the sun is low, avoiding hot asphalt that can burn your pet’s paws and always carrying water to keep your pet hydrated.

Pet owners should also be mindful that pets with white-colored ears are more susceptible to skin cancer and short-nosed pets with difficulty breathing struggle more in the heat.

If your pet is outside, it's important to provide ample access to fresh, cold water and shaded areas that can get a breeze. The Humane Society notes that dog houses often don’t provide relief from heat, instead making it worse, due to a lack of airflow.

Owners should also keep an eye out for signs of heat stroke in their animals. Signs include heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure and unconsciousness.

If your pet appears to be suffering from heat stroke, move them to shade or an air-conditioned area, apply ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck and chest or run cool water over them. Let them drink small amounts of cool water and take them directly to a veterinarian.

