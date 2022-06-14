988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, picked as easy-to-remember digits

If you or a loved one is experiencing a crisis or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The 988 lifeline discussed in this article is unavailable until it launches July 16.

In a month the United States will have an updated phone number for its National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988, which will be an addition to the current hotline number 800-273-8255.

The three digit number will be available July 16 and was created to be an easy-to-remember contact for those in crisis. The current ten digit number will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, even once 988 is launched nationally, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network .

Here’s what to know about the new number.

What is 988?

This number will serve as an addition to the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, 800-273-8255, and will be available July 16.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has been in operation since 2005 and has over 200 crisis centers across the country. Trained counselors listen, understand how a caller’s problems are affecting them, provide support and connect them to resources if necessary.

Similar to the current ten digit number, 988 will be available 24/7 and will be accessible by call, text or chat.

Why is 988 being added?

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said in a press release that it is focused on efforts to strengthen and expand the existing Lifeline network and to provide the public with easier access to lifesaving services.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States had one death by suicide every 11 minutes in 2020. Suicide was the second leading cause of death for individuals ages 10-14 and 25-34.

The Lifeline network reports callers feel less suicidal, less depressed, less overwhelmed and more hopeful after speaking with a Lifeline counselor. The addition of 988 is meant to provide an easy-to-remember number for those in crisis.

Who is funding 988?

Most of the funding for 988 comes from the American Rescue Plan and is provided by the Department of Health and Human Services to its Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Nearly $105 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan will go toward its creation and operation.

States and territories are expected to use the money to improve response rates, increase capacity to meet future demand and ensure calls initiated in their states or territories are first routed to local, regional or state crisis call centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

A report published this month by research organization RAND Corp. concluded there would not be a sufficient and clear funding source for the program because few respondent agencies and jurisdictions reported having one. Fewer than half of the 180 respondents reported a clear source of funding for clinical personnel or services.

According to the report, the study contacted mental health agencies at the state, regional and county levels. Types of agency formats vary depending on the state—Texas has agencies based by region.

The report notes that the program has received around $282 million for strengthening network operations and local crisis call center capacity, and numerous grants have also been awarded to support 988. According to RAND Corp., the funding received is unsustainable for the long run.

RAND’s study was conducted in February and March of this year. In the report, they noted survey responses were likely to evolve closer to the launch of 988.

What funding has Texas allocated for 988?

Along with federal program funding, Texas received over $180,000 in grant money from the organization Vibrant Emotional Health in 2021 to support the implementation of 988, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

How is 988 different from 911?

While 911 is the national emergency number, 988 will be specifically for national suicide prevention and mental health crisis.

The 988 contact will provide centralized network routing and crisis care services, linking callers to outreach services and conducting follow-ups.