Feels like 105? Heat wave hitting US will send temps soaring in Bradenton

Temperatures are soaring in Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay this week as a heat wave engulfs the Southeast and Midwest U.S.

In Bradenton and Sarasota, highs in the low to mid-90s can be expected throughout the week. And the heat index, a measure of what the temperature feels like, will shoot over 100.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a heat advisory was yet not in effect for the Bradenton area. But one could be issued in the coming days, the National Weather Service says.

The local weather is part of a wave of “dangerous and record” heat around the county, the weather service warns.

“Over 40 sites may set or tie new record high temperatures each day,” an National Weather Service advisory says.

Southwest Florida forecast

In Bradenton, highs in the low 90s are expected Tuesday through Friday, and heat indexes will be as high as 105 degrees, NWS Tampa Bay predicts.

Isolated afternoon showers are possible throughout the week, with the highest rain chances on Thursday.

In Sarasota, high temperatures will hover around 90 degrees Tuesday through Friday, with heat index estimates ranging from 102-108. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible throughout the week.

Mostly sunny skies predicted for most of the week could amplify the heat.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke threat

Those going outdoors in the high temperatures should stay hydrated and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Signs of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Heat exhaustion can be treated by resting in a cool place, drinking fluids, loosening clothing and other cooling methods, Mayo Clinic advises.

Heat exhaustion can precede a heat stroke. Signs of heat stroke include:

High body temperature

Altered mental state

Alteration in sweating

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin

Rapid breathing

Racing heart rate

Headache

Anyone experiencing symptoms of heat stroke should seek medical treatment immediately, Mayo Clinic says.