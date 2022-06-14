ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Feels like 105? Heat wave hitting US will send temps soaring in Bradenton

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTaWa_0gAk8J5900

Temperatures are soaring in Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay this week as a heat wave engulfs the Southeast and Midwest U.S.

In Bradenton and Sarasota, highs in the low to mid-90s can be expected throughout the week. And the heat index, a measure of what the temperature feels like, will shoot over 100.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a heat advisory was yet not in effect for the Bradenton area. But one could be issued in the coming days, the National Weather Service says.

The local weather is part of a wave of “dangerous and record” heat around the county, the weather service warns.

“Over 40 sites may set or tie new record high temperatures each day,” an National Weather Service advisory says.

Southwest Florida forecast

In Bradenton, highs in the low 90s are expected Tuesday through Friday, and heat indexes will be as high as 105 degrees, NWS Tampa Bay predicts.

Isolated afternoon showers are possible throughout the week, with the highest rain chances on Thursday.

In Sarasota, high temperatures will hover around 90 degrees Tuesday through Friday, with heat index estimates ranging from 102-108. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible throughout the week.

Mostly sunny skies predicted for most of the week could amplify the heat.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke threat

Those going outdoors in the high temperatures should stay hydrated and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Signs of heat exhaustion include:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Cold, pale and clammy skin
  • Fast, weak pulse
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Muscle cramps
  • Tiredness or weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Headache

    • Heat exhaustion can be treated by resting in a cool place, drinking fluids, loosening clothing and other cooling methods, Mayo Clinic advises.

    Heat exhaustion can precede a heat stroke. Signs of heat stroke include:

  • High body temperature
  • Altered mental state
  • Alteration in sweating
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Flushed skin
  • Rapid breathing
  • Racing heart rate
  • Headache

    • Anyone experiencing symptoms of heat stroke should seek medical treatment immediately, Mayo Clinic says.

    Comments / 3

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    10 Tampa Bay

    Near 60-mph gust, quarter-sized hail reported from Sarasota storms

    SARASOTA, Fla. — Power in the Sarasota area appeared to be restored after strong thunderstorms rolled through Wednesday evening. Florida Power & Light's online outage map showed only a handful of outages remaining early Thursday morning. According to the utility company, repairs should be made by the end of the day at the latest.
    SARASOTA, FL
    NBC 2

    Why is southwest Florida dodging a heat advisory?

    Millions across the Midwest and South are under heat alerts again today as an expansive ridge of high pressure is dominating the forecast. High pressure allows air to sink and temperatures to rise above average. Numerous heat records are expected as many states are bracing for highs 15 to 20 degrees above normal.
    FLORIDA STATE
    Mysuncoast.com

    Severe storms roll through the Suncoast causing damage

    SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Severe storms rolled through Sarasota County shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday June 15. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reported wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour. The storm caused significant damage to powerlines, cars and trees around the area of 43rd Street and Old Bradenton Road...
    SARASOTA, FL
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    City
    Sarasota, FL
    State
    Florida State
    City
    Tampa, FL
    City
    Bradenton, FL
    Mysuncoast.com

    Heat advisory in effect for Thursday

    SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another hot day expected along the Suncoast as temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s and a heat index anywhere from 105 to 110 degrees from early afternoon through 6 p.m. This heat advisory means you should be extra careful being outside for a long duration during the heat of the day. You should drink plenty of water to stay hydrated especially if you are working outside in this heat.
    SARASOTA, FL
    WFLA

    Record heat with late-day storms

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another sizzling hot day with highs in the mid 90s. When you add in the humidity, it feels more like 102-108 in the afternoon, so try to stay out of the direct sun. Drink water all day. The storms don’t start until after the middle of the afternoon, so they […]
    TAMPA, FL
    WFLA

    HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 6pm

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The mercury will hit the mid 90s again this afternoon, and that would tie the record high for today. With the humidity, it will feel like 104-112. Be sure to drink water all day and take breaks from the heat when you can. The Heat Advisory is in place until 6pm, […]
    TAMPA, FL
    WINKNEWS.com

    How Southwest Florida heat can damage your car

    With gas prices so high, it would be inconvenient to have to put any more money into your car. How can you make sure it doesn’t overheat during Southwest Florida’s hot summer months?. Experts say most car batteries last three to five years, and it’s usually even shorter...
    FORT MYERS, FL
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Heat Exhaustion#Heat Wave#Heat Stroke#Heat Cramps#Heat Index#Nws Tampa Bay
    Mysuncoast.com

    Watch: Eleven rescued when boat flips near Tampa Bay’s Beer Can Island

    HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Eleven people were rescued June 12 when their boat capsized off Beer Can Island in Hillsborough County, officials said. A distress call was received about 5:24 p.m. saying several people were stranded in water just east of Beer Can Island, about 2.5 miles west of Apollo Beach. A Hillsborough sheriff’s office helicopter arrived first and confirmed a boat was upside down in the water with several people swimming around it.
    HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
    Longboat Observer

    Sarasota weather page photo: June 16

    Gordon Silver captured this photo of a red winged blackbird along a lake bed in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
    SARASOTA, FL
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Weather
    NewsBreak
    Environment
    NewsBreak
    NWS
    10 Tampa Bay

    Tampa Bay area hospitals looking for vaccines after learning Florida didn’t preorder shots

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says babies and young children should not get the COVID-19 vaccine. With emergency use authorization expected any day now for the population of those under the age of five, the latest from Tallahassee is causing confusion about whether COVID-19 shots will be readily available to the youngest children in the state of Florida.
    FLORIDA STATE
    995qyk.com

    Purple Alert Program Starting In Florida On July 1

    Another color is being added to the Sunshine State’s alert system. The Purple Alert program starts in Florida on July 1st. Florida has AMBER alerts for missing or kidnapped children, Silver alerts for endangered seniors, and Blue alerts, when officers are injured in the line of duty and the suspect escapes. You see them on the highway information signs and get text alerts. The Florida Purple alert goes active in a few weeks. So what exactly is a Purple alert?
    FLORIDA STATE
    Lakeland Mom

    12 Natural Springs in Central Florida where you can go Swimming or Tubing

    If you’re looking for somewhere to cool off in the Florida heat, make plans to visit one of Florida’s springs to go swimming or tubing for a true Florida adventure. Springs are naturally fed by fresh water from the Florida Aquifer. While springs offer many recreational opportunities to Floridians and visitors including swimming, tubing, diving, and kayaking, springs also support entire ecosystems with unique plants and animals and are a unique opportunity to experience wild Florida.
    LAKELAND, FL
    Bradenton Herald

    Bradenton Herald

    Bradenton, FL
    732
    Followers
    70
    Post
    136K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

     https://www.bradenton.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy