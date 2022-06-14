ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

'What a ride, what a year.' Section V teams earn multiple state titles

By James Johnson, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago

Greeting Section V fans,

What a run for Rochester-area teams in state tournaments. There were state champions in baseball, softball and lacrosse. And plenty of incredible performances throughout. Here are just a few of the highlights.

A rebound in baseball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIIos_0gAk8Dmn00

Will Taylor, a senior at McQuaid who has signed to play baseball at Wofford College, rarely struggled this season.

Taylor was McQuaid's co-leader in runs batted in and the team's home run leader. A left-handed pitcher, opponents failed to score a run against him in 42 1/3 consecutive innings during the season.

And he was McQuaid's starting pitcher during the state tournament semifinal against Massapequa, with a 3-0 lead to work with, thanks to his three-run inside-the-park home run in the top of the first inning.

But McQuaid's state tournament semifina l was nowhere near Taylor's best day on the mound, and he was replaced after two innings. There was more to his story in that postseason game, however.

When Daniel McAlviney suffered an injury later in the game, Taylor was put back on the mound and successfully closed McQuaid's 7-6 win that put the Knights in the state tournament final.

"I’ve never even it before," Taylor said about a pitcher being pulled, then sent back to the mound to pitch. "But I love closing.

"It was good to pick Dan up, after he picked me up, and get the job done."

Presentation to come

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjSs7_0gAk8Dmn00

When a high school sports team wins a state championship, a sectional title or in some cases, a league division, it is common for its school to acknowledge the triumph with a banner.

There will be another baseball state champion banner at McQuaid.

The Knights earned their second New York State Public High School Athletic Association title June 11, when the Section V Class AA champion defeated Fayetteville-Manlius 4-2 in the tournament final in Binghamton.

When the 2019 McQuaid baseball team won its state championship, players were presented rings during the next basketball season at a varsity game.

"We’ll probably do that at a basketball game next winter," McQuaid coach Tony Fuller said. "You have to do it when the kids (former players) are home from college."

Should Section V baseball teams play best-of-three series during postseason?

Webster Schroeder seniors pass the torch

State champions aren't created overnight.

Webster Schroeder seniors Jordyn Zenkel , Hannah Secor , Maddy Spakoski , Krislyn Clement and Molly Broccolo can attest to that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhbJi_0gAk8Dmn00

They were sophomores in 2020 when COVID wiped softball season away. As juniors, Webster Schroeder's 2021 Section V Class AA title run was remarkable, but there was no tournament beyond sectionals.

This season began shaky one month in. A vigorous regular season schedule saw the Warriors go 4-5 from April 20-30. Those losses turned Secor, Zenkel, Spakoski, Clement and Broccolo into better leaders, prevalent in their plus-50 postseason run differential, placing the 2022 Warriors in rarified air with an NYS championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2An7H8_0gAk8Dmn00

Webster Schroeder's senior class will graduate with a 43-7 record over the last two seasons. They'll pass the torch to a large junior class led by Mikayla Bengsch, Sam Schoenhardt, Haley Kucewicz, Carley Casteline and Teagan Murphy.

"It comes down to tradition. We've been lucky to have a lot of success, and the older girls trickle it down to the younger girls," coach Meaghan Keil said. "They know our expectations and the level we want to play at. The upperclassmen really set the bar high. It makes the younger kids buy in.

"It makes my job pretty easy because everybody does buy in, they know our expectations, and want to work hard."

Victor girls win first state lacrosse title

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHnpV_0gAk8Dmn00

It’s all over for Section V lacrosse and what a season it was for both the boys and girls.

For the girls, Section V had two teams in the state championship games last weekend at SUNY Cortland. Victor won the Class B title with a dominating postseason run.

After a 9-5 win over rival Canandaigua to win the Section V title, the Blue Devils won their state tournament games by 14, 8 and 9 goals to win their first state title in school history for girls lacrosse .

"We’ve been through a lot as a team, but we have so much faith in each other," Victor senior Maddy Mabbettt said.

In Class C, the Honeoye Falls-Lima girls had similar domination, winning the Section V title by an 18-8 count over Geneva, then beating state tournament opponents by 14 and 9 goals before falling to Manhasset in the Class C state final .

“We were confident we could have competed but we put ourselves in bad positions,” HF-L coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Rush-Henrietta lost a heartbreaker in the Class A semifinals and a young Palmyra-Macedon team fell in the Class D semifinals.

Canandaigua boys fall in state final

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoarQ_0gAk8Dmn00

In boys lacrosse, the Canandaigua Academy Braves advanced to the Class B final, where they fell to Garden City . The Braves rode their stifling defense to the championship, winning three of their six postseason games by one goal.

A semifinal win over the storied West Genesee program is a nice feather in the CA cap but the Braves ran out of magic against powerhouse Garden City in the state championship at Hofstra University.

“What a ride, what a year,” said coach Deven York. “These kids put Canandaigua lacrosse back where it should be and they inspired a community.”

In Class A, Fairport lost in the semifinals to eventual state champ Baldwinsville.

Until next time, keep up on Section V's sports scene by going to our high school page .

If you like this newsletter, please share it with a friend or family member. If you would like to receive the weekly Varsity Voices newsletter, sign up here .

Our work isn't possible without D&C subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 'What a ride, what a year.' Section V teams earn multiple state titles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

NYS approves name change to St. John Fisher University

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you have anything that says St. John Fisher College on it—save it. It will be a local collector's item soon. That's because effective July 1st, the school will change to St. John Fisher University. News10NBC was watching the New York State Board of Regents when they approved the name change this morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

The Lyons Central School District Board of Education has appointed Zac Young as the next Athletic Director and Assistant Principal of Lyons MS/HS

Mr. Young will join the Lyons Central School District with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2022. Mr. Young will be transitioning to his new role from his current position as Athletic Director and PE Teacher for Weedsport Central School District. Mr. Young comes to us with 19 years of experience in education, including roles as athletic director, health and PE teacher, and various coaching positions. Mr. Young also previously worked for 11 years in the Lyons Central School District and we are looking forward to welcoming him back.
LYONS, NY
wdkx.com

St. John Fisher Goes From College to University

Local college St John Fisher is getting a little bit of an ‘upgrade’ soon. Starting July 1st, the once college will now go by university. What’s the difference between the two? Colleges are often smaller, emphasizing undergraduate education in a broad range of academic areas, whereas universities are typically larger and offer a variety of both undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Nazareth College and Roberts Wesleyan College have also been considering requesting to change its names as well.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
City
Massapequa, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Manhasset, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
macaronikid.com

GET ON BOARD WITH CANANDAIGUA SAILBOARD

The sunny days of summer are filled with fun, a sense of adventure, and an opportunity to explore and learn. Yet sometimes parents still find themselves looking for something exciting for their kids to do in these warmer months. The team at Canandaigua Sailboard believes that water sports can fill...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Five Ontario County Students Awarded Thompson Health Guild Scholarships

The Thompson Health Guild recently awarded scholarships to five 2022 high school graduates. Worth $2,000, each scholarship goes to a recipient registered in a health-related field who must successfully complete their first college semester with the intent to study the second semester in a health-related field. The recipients were as...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, Rochester radio DJ ‘Mayor’ Pete Kennedy out after iHeartMedia layoffs

A radio DJ heard at multiple stations in Upstate New York is gone from the airwaves after the latest round of iHeartMedia layoffs. Radio Insight reports the broadcasting giant started cutting positions nationwide last week due to revenue projections trending downward for the rest of the year. Job dismissals include programming, on-air and digital staff, including “The Mayor” Pete Kennedy.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Hofstra University#Wofford College
Syracuse.com

First Look: A new Syracuse ghost kitchen pays homage to Rochester’s Garbage Plate

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
FL Radio Group

Ribbon Cutting for RealEats New Geneva Location

An empty Geneva supermarket building has been transformed into an 80,000 square-foot food production facility. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for RealEats in the old Tops Friendly Markets store in the Pyramid Plaza. RealEats delivers healthy, portion controlled, chef-cooked meals directly to homes across most of the country.
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Hot and humid today, with some stronger thunderstorms as well

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Many areas started off with high humidity levels today. Dew points will be in the lower 70s for a lot of the day, which means we'll see in mid-summer humidity levels today. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees this afternoon. And with the high humidity factored in, the heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the area from that this morning through the afternoon.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A salute to new Naval sailors

Rochester, N.Y. — Right now they're high school graduates, but next month they'll be on naval ships. On Tuesday, 23 area high school seniors were saluted for their decision to enter the Navy. Among those paying tribute to them was the mother of a local senior. "As you take...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Power outages as storms rip through the region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - We're getting reports of trees and wires down throughout the region, primarily Livingston, Ontario and Wayne Counties as severe storms rip through. Rochester Gas and Electric is reporting approximately 4,607 people without power, 1,806 of them in Ontario County as of 8:15 p.m. Click here for a list of outages.
ROCHESTER, NY
campsnearme.art

Camping Sodus Point Ny

Camp Beechwood at Beechwood State Park in Sodus Point New York offers primitive tent camping for free in a restored Girl Scout camp near the shores of Lake Ontario. Informed RVers have rated 15 campgrounds near Sodus Point New York. Sodus Point Ny Lake Ontario Lake Cottage Sodus Point. Properties...
SODUS POINT, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy