Nashville, TN

MNPS board looks to lock in Battle through 2026

By Meghan Mangrum, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

Hello and welcome to School Zone . This is education reporter Meghan Mangrum , sifting through TCAP results and trying to stay hydrated. Stay cool out there , Nashville!

Metro Nashville school board looks to lock Battle in through 2026

The Metro Nashville Board of Education is expected to vote to renew Director Adrienne Battle's contract during a school board meeting tonight.

Battle has officially been at the helm of the state's second-largest school district since March 2020, after already serving as interim director for nearly a year.

Her tenure has been marked by a devastating tornado , widespread school closures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and tensions with the state over financial accountability, mask mandates and more.

The board, which has only officially evaluated Battle once in her more than two years leading the district, is expected to discuss her contract tonight. Board member Sharon Gentry drafted recommendations for Battle's updated contract.

Key changes in Battle's new proposed contract:

  • Battle's current contract lasts through April 16, 2024. The contract renewal would keep her employed through June 13, 2026.
  • Battle's $285,000 annual salary would not increase.
  • However, under the new contract, she would be eligible for any cost-of-living increase granted to all MNPS employees at any time during the term of the contract.
  • Battle would be granted three vacation days — up from two in her current contract — and two personal days.

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn on school safety

The state's top schools chief has remained relatively quiet on school safety since Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order aimed at enhancing security last week, following pressure from some lawmakers after the recent massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas .

As some politicians call for arming teachers, Schwinn has not said whether she agrees with such a move. The commissioner has declined to take a position on the issue in the past, even when laws have been proposed in Tennessee that would allow teachers to carry guns in schools .

In an interview with The Tennessean last week, she did say she anticipated lawmakers might move to increase funding for school resource officers in the next legislative session.

The commissioner said she has heard from many districts that they would like more school resource officers, so she anticipates the state taking a look at the supply of officers and potential funding in the coming months.

"I am working very closely with districts to get a sense of what they want or need and if they want something a little bit different so that we can have something to talk with the administration and the General Assembly when they reconvene as it relates to states, policies and funding," Schwinn said.

Schwinn said the department anticipates looking at each district and community differently and she did note that "a lot of the policies surrounding school safety are not actually in the purview of education."

"Public schools are not positioned to be safety experts. They teach reading and math. They are there to ensure kids get an excellent education," Schwinn said. "So we really rely on the people who have expertise in public safety to advise us."

Find out how Metro Nashville Public Schools is working to keep students safe here .

Tennessee reading scores 'largely back to pre-pandemic levels'

The Tennessee Department of Education released state-level results for this year's TCAP testing this afternoon.

Data shows student achievement improved during the 2021-22 school year, after steep declines during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 36% of students tested (grades 3-12) tested on or above grade-level in English language arts this year, compared to 35% in 2019, but the percentage of students testing on grade-level in math has not completely recovered.

About 3 in 10 Tennessee students tested on or above grade-level in math this year, compared to 37% in 2019.

State education officials, along with Gov. Lee, praised the progress seen in this year's scores.

“These results mark encouraging strides for our students and also show the positive impact of early interventions to combat learning loss. I commend Tennessee teachers for their work to help students make academic gains, close achievement gaps and prepare students for life beyond the classroom," Lee said in a statement.

Keep reading for a comparison of scores overtime and what the education department and Schwinn attribute to the progress.

Extra Credit

► Unless Congress renews a pandemic-era federal waiver before the end of the month, students at 31 Nashville schools could lose out on free school lunch next school year . It would cost the district more than $7 million to continue to fund the program. Find out which schools could be impacted and why here .

► Lisa Settle, superintendent of Tennessee's Achievement School District — the state's turnaround district for low-performing schools — is leaving the post this summer with no replacement immediately on the horizon. Commercial Appeal reporter Laura Testino has the story .

►The controversial Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center, at the heart of a $5.1 million class-action case settlement for past policies that led to the illegal arrests and incarcerations of thousands of children on minor charges, will soon gain a new oversight board . Reporter Scott Broden of The Daily News Journal has the full story .

► Hundreds of Nashvillians and others marched in cities across the state Saturday, calling for stricter gun laws and efforts to curb gun violence after a spate of recent mass shootings including the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The marches coincided with March for Our Lives' national march in Washington, D.C. as part of a nationwide day of action. Keep reading for more .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: MNPS board looks to lock in Battle through 2026

Tennessee Tribune

TSU Scholarships Called 'Ice Breakers'

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University's phenomenal leap onto the college scholarship landscape has revised chances for hundreds of Nashville-area high school students to seriously consider thinking of going to college without encountering tremendous debt. After decades of declining to even consider college upon high school graduation, 'dropping...
NASHVILLE, TN
mtsunews.com

Path of Progress: Alumna turns painful family legacy into beacon of hope

In 2020 on Juneteenth (June 19), a new federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, alumna Anita Scott Smith signed paperwork to honor her parents with a scholarship at MTSU. The annual James R. and Betty Y. Scott Scholarship will help underrepresented students pursue degrees in education. "When...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt temporarily reinstates indoor mask mandate

Effective immediately, Vanderbilt's indoor masking protocol has been temporarily reinstated for individuals regardless of vaccination status when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. According to the university's June 17 press release, the decision was informed by Davidson County's upgrade to a "high" COVID-19 community level.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Mayor Cooper proposes new relief funding projects on 615 Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On June 15, known as "615 Day" in Nashville, Mayor John Cooper addressed members of the COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee to request two additional projects from American Rescue Plan relief funding. The city was allocated $129 million in federal dollars from this funding...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity celebrates dedication for newest homeowner

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a Jamestown Place home on June 11 with the help of supporters and volunteers. The home of Dontrel Washington and his young son was funded by the Clarksville Habitat ReStore, as well as mortgage payments from current Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County homeowners.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Schools Director Names Two Assistant Superintendents

Dr. Kelly Chastain will be the next assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, and Brian Runion will be the next assistant superintendent for Budget and Finance, incoming Director of Schools Dr. James Sullivan announced Thursday. There are four assistant superintendent positions — each overseeing a different area of operations — who report to the Director of Schools.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Schools sweep rankings of best Midstate schools

Rutherford County Schools offer the top schools in elementary, middle and high in the Midstate area, according to the most recent rankings of schools released by Nashville Business Journal. Rankings were calculated based on standardized test performance, and schools were assigned a performance score relative to the overall raw score...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That's the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that's all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Masks Recommended as Nashville COVID-19 Cases Rise

Health officials are recommending people in Nashville wear masks in public indoor spaces again, as the city's COVID-19 levels have breached a "high" designation established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 community levels are calculated by the CDC using data on new cases, new...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Too hot to play

Middle school sports practices in Robertson County have some parents heated, as high temperatures continue to assault Middle Tennessee. So, what are the rules? Erica Francis finds out.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville budget provides employee raises, no tax increase

The fiscal year 2022-2023 budget for the City of Clarksville has been adopted following two readings by City Council. On Tuesday, June 14, the second and final reading was approved 8-4 in a special session, with council members Brian Zacharias, Dajuan Little, Wanda Smith, Travis Holleman, Karen Reynolds, Stacey Streetman, Joe Shakeenab and Mayor Joe Pitts voting yes.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Community responds to Nashville man without air conditioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man who has lived for months without air conditioning came home to a surprise on Tuesday – a new air conditioner. Xavier Peoples told his story to News4 on Monday of how he had been without air conditioning for himself and family. One...
NASHVILLE, TN
