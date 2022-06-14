ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities arrest Akron man suspected in beating death of 1-year-old

 3 days ago
An Akron man suspected in the beating death of a 1-year-old was arrested Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said.

Akron police identified Latrell Wilson, 38, as the suspect in the homicide, which happened on Jan. 27 on Edgewood Avenue in Akron.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's office, the 1-year-old had broken ribs, significant bruising and head trauma. The cause of death was listed as beating or smothering.

Police said Wilson was the only person with the 1-year-old on the date the baby died.

Wilson was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals task force Tuesday afternoon at his place of employment near the 2400 block of Romig Road in Akron.

mark
3d ago

I can't believe this. This man has not had his day in court, but they have already Judged him.

