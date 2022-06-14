ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Highlights: Germany 5-2 Italy - Watch All The Goals From UEFA Nations League Mauling

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNS00_0gAk7tso00

After beginning their campaign with three straight draws, Germany found a winning formula in devastating fashion.

Germany turned on the style in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Tuesday by thrashing Italy 5-2 in Monchengladbach.

After beginning their campaign with three straight draws, Germany found a winning formula in devastating fashion.

Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller struck in the first half either side of an Ilkay Gundogan penalty.

Germany's players pictured congratulating each other during their heavy win over Italy in UEFA Nations League Group A3

IMAGO/Revierfoto

Timo Werner then netted twice after the interval to make it 5-0.

Germany's fifth goal was aided by Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who gave away possession with a loose pass.

Wilfried Gnonto scored his first international goal for Italy before Alessandro Bastoni grabbed another consolation strike in added time, but it was too little, too late.

Highlights: Germany 5-2 Italy

Germany now have six points from four games, leaving them just a point below group leaders Hungary with two rounds of fixtures remaining.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Bastoni
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Joshua Kimmich
theScore

Report: Pogba agrees to rejoin Juventus on free transfer

Paul Pogba has verbally agreed to join Juventus for a second time as his Manchester United contract winds down, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman will take home a net salary of €8 million per season before bonuses - a significant drop from his income at the Red Devils - to ensure his return to Turin. United recently confirmed Pogba will be a free agent when his deal expires at the end of June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo exploring options for Man United exit. Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to find...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Nations League#Italy#Uefa Nations League Group#Imago Revierfoto
The Independent

F1 qualifying: What time is Canadian Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?

Formula 1 is in Montreal this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth race of this 22 grand prix season. Red Bull have taken a clear lead over Ferrari in the championship battle. Charles Leclerc started on pole at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend but an engine failure caused the Ferrari driver to retire from the race. Max Verstappen capitalised to claim victory and now boasts a 21-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings, with Leclerc a further 13 points back. Lewis Hamilton was left with severe back pain due to the porpoising issue with...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

2022 World Cup Power Rankings based on opening odds

All 32 countries have been announced for this year's World Cup, finalizing all the groups. With the announcement, WynnBET released the odds for the tournament. While the odds paint one picture, the way things actually play out is often different. With each team in a specific group that will affect...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Bayern Munich transfer priorities: Sadio Mane arrival means Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry could go

Bayern Munich acould be one of the busier teams this summer with prolific marksman Robert Lewandowski expected to move on after eight years at Allianz Arena and Liverpool's Sadio Mane already lined up to arrive and boost the Bundesliga champions' attack. However, changes elsewhere could be the key to rejuvenating Julian Nagelsmann's side after a disappointing 2021-22 season which saw UEFA Champions League and DFB Pokal failure, starting with Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui joining from AFC Ajax.
SOCCER
The Independent

Eurostar could be forced to halt Amsterdam trains for years

Just two years into Eurostar’s much raved-about Amsterdam route, the long-distance operator has hit a bump in the tracks.Planned renovation works at Amsterdam Centraal station, scheduled for 2024, would put the terminal Eurostar uses for passport control and security checks out of action for several years.The works are set to be carried out by ProRail, the government organisation tasked with extending and maintaining the Netherlands’ rail network.In a letter to the Netherlands parliament, state secretary of infrastructure Vivianne Heijnen said: “The space is needed for construction work and the situation is very complex.” Ms Heijnen said there was no available...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Places to Retire in Europe

Retirement can be affordable and exciting in these European destinations. If your retirement dream is to live in one of the grand old cities of Europe, it can be difficult to narrow down your options. Retirees on a budget need to consider the cost of living and affordability of real estate. As you get older, you will need health care that is readily accessible at reasonable prices. Entertainment and recreation options are a top consideration for many retirees. You will also want to factor in the ease of establishing residency and traveling back to the U.S. Adopting a European lifestyle can be an ideal way to relax and enjoy your retirement years. Consider what retirement could be like in these enchanting European retirement spots.
LIFESTYLE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
863
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy