Deputies searching for missing Florence County 16-year-old

An investigation has begun after the death of a teenager who was shot yesterday in Robeson County. According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at the intersection of Starlite Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton around 4 a.m. When deputies responded to the scene they located 18 year old Damarius McCoy of Lumberton, who suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center and later died from his injuries. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO