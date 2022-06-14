ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deputies searching for missing Florence County 16-year-old

By Courtney Rowles
Cover picture for the articleThe Florence County Sheriff's Office is working to locate a missing 16-year-old, according to a release. Mariah Suggs was last seen on Monday around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Cypress Road in Florence,...

