Congress & Courts

GOP Senator Suggests His Party Cares More About Winning Elections Than Gun Laws

By Igor Bobic
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON ― Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) suggested that November’s midterm elections are animating his party more than efforts to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill in the wake of recent mass shootings across the country.

“I think we’re more interested in the red wave than we are in red flags, quite honestly, as Republicans, and we have a pretty good opportunity to do that,” Cramer told reporters on Tuesday after a private caucus lunch that focused on the bipartisan gun violence deal .

Many states already have so-called “red flag” laws on the books that allow authorities to temporarily seize firearms from people determined to be a danger to themselves or others. Florida’s GOP legislature passed such law following the horrific 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland high school, for example.

A bipartisan group of senators is working on drafting legislation aiming to incentivize more states to adopt “red flag” laws, as well as boost school safety and mental health. Ten Republican senators have endorsed an outline of that bill. On Tuesday, they appeared to pick up the support of a key player: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I’m comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supportive,” the Kentucky Republican said at a weekly press conference, adding that polls of gun owners show “overwhelming” support for provisions of the framework .

But some GOP lawmakers and conservative pundits are worried that the “red flag” provisions in the agreement could violate Americans’ due process rights before guns are stripped from dangerous individuals.

“If we’re not going to pass a federal red flag [law], why would we incentivize states to do something that we think is a bad idea?” Cramer said.

The National Rifle Association hasn’t taken an official position on the framework yet, making clear it would wait to do so until the final legislative text is made public. Many Republican senators, fearful of electoral blowback among the GOP base, are taking a similar approach. But opposition on the right is quickly growing.

When asked if he thought passing the gun violence reform package could hurt his party at the ballot box, Cramer said, “I suppose it could but I think people overwhelmingly want us to do something.”

Democrats stressed the “red flag” provisions in the bill aren’t mandatory, that they wouldn’t violate due process rights, as evidenced by their passage in several GOP-controlled states, and that states stand to benefit from other sections in the bill, such as those dealing with mental health and school safety.

“The amount of money in this bill for red flags is frankly going to be dwarfed by the amount of money for school safety and mental health,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), the lead Democratic negotiator of the bill.

The Democratic-controlled House last week passed a more expansive “red flag” bill on a party-line vote. That legislation would allow federal courts to prevent someone who is found to be a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a gun.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Lucy McBath, a Georgia Democrat whose son was shot and killed at a gas station by a man who thought he was playing his music too loudly.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 437

Viva Satire!
2d ago

The GOP: Protecting Gun Manufacturer Profits, and Gun Lobby Campaign Donations, more than Americans from gun violence for almost 3 decades!

Reply(74)
81
Debs
2d ago

Absolutely it’s all about greed the Republicans like Cruz, McCarthy, Cornyn, McConnell, Scalise, Graham and others all receives BIG money from the NRA these men have continually put their greed above the safety and lives of children and all Americans.

Reply(11)
69
Greg Olson
2d ago

I hope that the few remaining non-radicalized Republicans take a firm stand against all that is wrong with the qpublicans. Enough damage done.

Reply(17)
59
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
