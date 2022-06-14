Brian Cox Is Always Asked To Say These 2 Words On Cameo

Brian Cox attends the "Succession" Emmy FYC Screening & Panel on June 13 in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

“Succession” star Brian Cox has turned the words “F**k off” into a personal trademark ― and a lucrative side hustle.

The actor is on Cameo , where he charges $689 to send personal ― and profane ― greetings to fans.

And, yes, it seems like every person requesting a video has two specific words they want him to say, based on this supercut.

But while Cox is happy to drop F-bombs on the HBO series and on Cameo, he only does it for fans on a case-by-case basis, he told The Hollywood Reporter last week.

During a panel with fellow actors Oscar Isaac, Tom Hiddleston, Quincy Isaiah, Michael Keaton and fellow expletive legend Samuel L. Jackson , Cox admitted the public desire to hear him curse can be awkward.

“Well, it’s not the easiest thing to say to people,” Cox confessed. “I mean, it started when I was playing L.B.J. in one of those theaters in New York. I came out one night and there was this young couple, very sweet, about 17, and they had a video and they said, ‘Could you tell us to fuck off, please?’ I mean, it’s unbelievable.”

Cox then described an awkward request he received at an event for Ronan Farrow’s book launch.

“All these Hollywood women were there and it was very intense,” he said. “And I was standing at the back and then [the women] all turned around and saw me and they [pointed a] camera and said, ‘Can you tell us to fuck off?’”

“I was like, ‘This is a #MeToo meeting, is this really proper to be asking me to tell you to fuck off? And does that mean that I get canceled?’”

Jackson said people ask him to say his trademark word “motherfucker” all the time, or to record a message on their answering machine like, “This motherfucker’s not home right now. And the motherfucker will call you back.”

But Jackson demurred after Cox pointed out he could charge money to say the phrase.

“I don’t want to gouge the public. I charge them enough to come to my movies,” Jackson said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.