Keep your dog happy, healthy in this summer heat with these tips from City of Plano

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas heat is here and it is just as relentless as expected. There are plenty of ways to keep yourself safe from the heat, but one often neglected aspect of the heat is pet safety.

That’s why the City of Plano has released these pet safety tips on Twitter.

“Hot dogs are perfect for summer, but hot dogs are not,” officials tweeted.

Here are their tips:

  • Always provide fresh water
  • Never leave animals in a parked car
  • Beware of hot asphalt
  • Limit long midday walks
  • Monitor for signs of overheating
