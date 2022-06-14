Keep your dog happy, healthy in this summer heat with these tips from City of Plano

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas heat is here and it is just as relentless as expected. There are plenty of ways to keep yourself safe from the heat, but one often neglected aspect of the heat is pet safety.

That’s why the City of Plano has released these pet safety tips on Twitter.

“Hot dogs are perfect for summer, but hot dogs are not,” officials tweeted.

Here are their tips:

Always provide fresh water

Never leave animals in a parked car

Beware of hot asphalt

Limit long midday walks

Monitor for signs of overheating

