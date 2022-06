In the years between World War I (when military airplanes first displayed their abilities to have an impact on war) and World War II, interest in flight was high. “Barnstorming” pilots and air exhibitions traveled across the nation, spurring interest in this new mode of travel. It was also the period when the nation’s first civilian airports were established. (To read a recent two-part article about the founding of San Francisco’s airport, follow this link and then this link.)

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO