Foothills Mall––Nothern Colorado’s one-stop-shop for fashion, food, and fun––is complete and will officially open Father’s Day weekend!. In August 2021, real estate investment and development company McWHINNEY and CRE operations and investment firm Prism Places, who acquired the Foothills property out of receivership, hosted a Foothills Community Town Hall meeting asking residents what is important to them. Attendees named events and open social gathering spaces as the top priority. In response, the new property management team put words into action. It began with the execution of a comprehensive transformation of the 32,000 sq ft space into a pop-up park aptly referred to as ‘The Lawn.’

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO