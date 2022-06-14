ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Crews find body of 10-year-old swept away in Milwaukee drainage ditch; search continues for 2 men who tried to save boy

By Logan Reigstad
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE — Rescue crews have found the body of a 10-year-old boy swept away by fast-moving water after he reportedly fell into a drainage ditch in Milwaukee Monday evening.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said the boy’s family has been notified. Search efforts continue for two men who went into the water to try to save the boy.

“This is a horrible day, but it’s not going to ever be as horrible as it is for the family,” Lipski said.

Police were first called to the 3800 block of South 25th Street Monday evening for a report of a person in the water. Witnesses said the child slipped into a drainage ditch leading to the Kinnickinnic River and that two men went in to try to save the child. All three were swept away.

Officials thanked community members who have helped rescue crews search the area.

CBS 58

Bodies of 2 men from storm drain search recovered in Kinnickinnic River

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two bodies were recovered from the Kinnickinnic River Thursday, June 16. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms the bodies are the two men who were swept away into a drainage tunnel on Monday, June 13 near 27th and Loomis, Rashidullah Abdul Hashim and Zakaria Gonumeah.
WISN

Bodies of 2 missing men pulled from KK River Thursday morning

MILWAUKEE — The bodies of the two men who were missing in the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee were found Thursday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said. "One thing we have observed is a very close-knit and strong community, and we are hopeful and offer our support that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee drainage tunnels search; bodies recovered near SkipperBud's

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, June 16 confirmed the bodies of two missing men were recovered from the Kinnickinnic River near 1st Street. One man was located by a citizen near SkipperBud's late Thursday morning. The second man was found in debris near the north...
WISN

Body of 10-year-old boy swept away into drainage tunnel found

MILWAUKEE — Crews found the body Tuesday of a 10-year-old boy who was swept away by rushing water Monday near 27th Street and Loomis Road. The boy's body was found along the Kinnickinnic River near Pulaski pool at 16th Street and Cleveland Avenue. The search was continuing Tuesday evening...
WISN

After another day, searchers have found no sign of missing men

MILWAUKEE — After a full day of searching, there is still no sign of the two men who went into rushing water Monday to save a 10-year-old boy. "We have covered every accessible portion of this river (Kinnickinnic) from 31st and KK to the lake four times today — on foot, on a boat, anyway we could get to it, we have covered those areas. We have had no luck in that search today," Milwaukee fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Wednesday evening.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stairwell collapse, Milwaukee firefighters injured

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said two firefighters were injured Thursday, June 16 when a stairwell collapsed from underneath them. It happened while crews were battling a house fire near 1st and North shortly before 6:40 p.m. MFD said both firefighters were taken to the hospital; their injuries are...
CBS 58

4-year-old dies following serious crash near 108th and National

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 4-year-old boy died following a two-vehicle crash near 108th and National Avenue in West Allis Wednesday night, June 15. It happened around 8:45 p.m. According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates driver traveling southbound was operating at a high rate of speed and...
KRMG

Multiple people including a child missing after falling into drainage ditch in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people are missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Wisconsin on Monday evening. WTMJ said that the Milwaukee Police Department, along with the Milwaukee Fire Department, are searching for a child and two adults who were swept away in a drainage ditch around 6:30 p.m. Monday. There was a strong current following heavy storms in the area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 3 death investigations, causes unknown

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three separate incidents in which people were found unresponsive and pronounced dead Thursday morning, June 16. All three of the deceased were found within a span of less than 30 minutes at three different locations. In each incident, police said the deaths "do not appear suspicious at this time."
WISN

Medical examiner's office investigating 2 probable heat-related deaths

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it was investigating two heat-related deaths on Wednesday. A 39-year-old woman, Erica Fitzgerald-Singh, was found in her home Tuesday night near 41st Street and Mill Road. The ambient indoor house temperature was 88.2 degrees, and her body temperature upon admission...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert: Oak Creek man found safe

OAK CREEK, Wis. - UPDATE: Dennis Mueller, the subject of a statewide Silver Alert on Tuesday, has been found safe. The missing person report as originally written is available below. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing 71-year-old Dennis Mueller of Oak Creek. He was last seen on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

21st and North road rage shooting; driver crashes into light pole

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 15 near 21st and North. It happened at approximately 1:31 a.m. Police say the victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. The victim was driving at the time of the shooting. After being struck by gunfire, he crashed into a light pole.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

7 fire departments respond to house fire in Town of Wayne | By Sgt Alexander Herriges

June 16, 2022 – Town of Wayne, WI – On Wednesday June 15, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a residential fire in the 5400 block of Hideaway Circle in the Town of Wayne. The initial caller on scene reported there was a fire in the attached garage of the residence and active flames were observed coming from the roof.
WausauPilot

Drivers killed when 2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said. Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen said a tanker truck hauling corn starch and a semi hauling plastic drain tile collided on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove. Both drivers were killed.
Racine County Eye

2 killed in head-on collision with semi-tractor-trailers

YORKVILLE – Two people were killed in a head-on collision involving two semi-tractor-trailers here Tuesday morning. The collision shut down Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) at the 16000 block east of Union Grove for several hours. The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department reported that both drivers were killed in the accident....
