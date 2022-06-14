Crews find body of 10-year-old swept away in Milwaukee drainage ditch; search continues for 2 men who tried to save boy

MILWAUKEE — Rescue crews have found the body of a 10-year-old boy swept away by fast-moving water after he reportedly fell into a drainage ditch in Milwaukee Monday evening.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said the boy’s family has been notified. Search efforts continue for two men who went into the water to try to save the boy.

“This is a horrible day, but it’s not going to ever be as horrible as it is for the family,” Lipski said.

﻿

Police were first called to the 3800 block of South 25th Street Monday evening for a report of a person in the water. Witnesses said the child slipped into a drainage ditch leading to the Kinnickinnic River and that two men went in to try to save the child. All three were swept away.

Officials thanked community members who have helped rescue crews search the area.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.