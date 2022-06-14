Eye on the Environment: Composting efforts at HFAC are underway

The Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department’s new composting initiative is now underway at the Hilliard Family Aquatic Center (HFAC).

Just four years ago, HFAC did not have enough recycling bins, and the ones they had were overflowing and at times, being sent to the landfill. Thanks to a grant from the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO), the city was able to purchase mixed recycling bins that include composting for the facility.

With the addition of compost bins, HFAC is one step closer to the strategic goal of eliminating all waste and becoming a zero-waste facility.

“We are excited to offer another opportunity for visitors to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Anastasia Bradley, aquatics supervisor. “The zero-waste initiative has grown so much during my time in this position, and I look forward to the greater impact we can make with composting.”

Here is how you and your family can make a difference. While visiting HFAC, please place food scraps, such as apple cores, banana peels, sandwich bread and pizza, into the gray bins clearly labeled “compost” that are located in several areas throughout the facility.

Please talk to your kids and educate them about the bins. Ensure they know the difference between trash, recycling and compost. About 80% of material at HFAC is eligible for recycling or composting. For example, all plastic drink/pop bottles and aluminum cans should be put in the recycling bins.

Food scraps, napkins and paper plates are all compostable. Items like diapers, greasy potato chip bags or dirty chocolate wrappers should go in the trash. Additionally, keep in mind that clean candy wrappers can be dropped off at the recycling station located at the main entrance of the community center.

Scott Hosni, a sophomore at Hilliard Bradley High School, said, “My friends and I make sure to throw our waste in the correct bins because it is pretty simple to figure out and helps the environment.”

“Little efforts go a long way, and we truly appreciate that our pool patrons are making a difference by being cognizant of where their unwanted items go,” said Bradley.

A special thank you goes out to BMW Financial Services for sponsoring the composting at HFAC project. We understand that these best practices can be a lot to remember, so if you have any questions about composting, recycling or landfill trash, please send a message to the ESC at gogreenhilliard.com/contact-us/.

To learn more about what you can do to reduce your food waste, check out SWACO’s Save More than Food Program: savemorethanfood.org https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArNoFeqFHKY.

Kristen Hosni is chair of the Hilliard Environmental Sustainability Commission.