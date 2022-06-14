ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Want to learn more about composting? City of Dallas hosting free courses

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlFDf_0gAk6iSG00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to be waste-free? Officials with the City of Dallas are hosting some courses for you.

“Learn from the experts how to reduce your food and other organic waste at your home. These seasonal courses offer something for everyone in Dallas,” officials said.

Once a month until September city officials will be hosting courses teaching skills like:

  • Vermicomposting – June 14
  • Foodscaping – July 16
  • Reducing Kitchen Waste – Aug. 13
  • Bokashi composting – Sept. 13

If you can’t make it to these classes in person, you can always sign up for virtual classes. Click here to register.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K12@Dallas

Juneteenth National Independence Day is an official Dallas ISD holiday

Dallas ISD will observe Juneteenth on Monday, June 20, and district schools and offices will be closed. Juneteenth—which commemorates the announcement of the emancipation of slaves on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, following the Emancipation Proclamation that was issued two years earlier—became a federal and district holiday last year. Juneteenth has been a state holiday in Texas since 1980.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Where To Observe and Celebrate Juneteenth in Dallas

This year marks the second anniversary of Juneteenth National Independence Day. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the holiday into federal law, making it the eleventh federal national holiday and the first since 1986, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was added to the roster. Although the holiday has been...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
keranews.org

A new Arlington docuseries tells the story of historic Black neighborhood 'The Hill'

The five-block neighborhood just north of downtown was the only dedicated space for Black residents during segregation. The Hill thrived because of Black entrepreneurs and the support system required to survive while physically and racially segregated from the rest of the city. Places of worship like Mount Olive Baptist Church, which still stands today, and night clubs including Lou's Blue Lounge, were cultural anchors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Composting#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Opal Lee Reflects, Prepares for Juneteenth Weekend Events

On a mission to continue educating, Fort Worth’s Opal Lee will continue leading her annual “Walk for Freedom” as a tribute to Juneteenth. Lee, 95, is described as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth”. She is a retired teacher, counselor, and activist in the movement to make Juneteenth an official federal holiday, which included walking 1,400 miles from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., at 90 years old in 2016 to bring awareness.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best spots in Dallas to get the best fresh vegetables

DALLAS (KDAF) — Vegetables are a necessity in almost everyone’s diet and they can be made very delicious in the hands of the right chef in the kitchen; one factor that can help any at-home chef is getting vegetables when they’re at their freshest. This factor is...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
advocatemag.com

How Dallas is responding to emerald ash borers

Emerald ash borers have been confirmed in Dallas County, and they pose a threat to ash trees. These insects, which are almost impossible to see, are 99% lethal to all untreated ash trees. In Dallas County, ash trees account for about 5% of the total tree population. Urban biologist Brett...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth in Dallas

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the National Independence Day Act, making June 19 a federal holiday. But that day has been celebrated among Black people in America for over 130 years. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode his horse down to Galveston and told slaves that President Abraham Lincoln two years earlier had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared all enslaved people in rebellious states not under Union control free. The 13th Amendment abolished slavery in the United States in December 1865.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy