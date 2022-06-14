Ahmad Gardner Jersey Swap Price Revealed
The former Bearcats star had to shell some dough to wear No. 1.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner wasn't going to take no for an answer when it came to his jersey number with the New York Jets. According to Brian Costello , Gardner paid teammate D.J. Reed $50,000 for the digit.
Rumors circulated that Gardner paid $250,000 for the number but he quickly shot that down last month . Reed had just joined the Jets as a free agent and secured a nice bonus he didn't expect. The corner is now wearing No. 4 after stints with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
The duo should help New York improve on the NFL's 30th-ranked passing defense last season (259.4 yards per game allowed).
