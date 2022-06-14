ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

U.S. Open won't bar Russian, Belarusian tennis players from competing

By Adam Stites
 2 days ago
May 28, 2022; Paris, France; Daniil Medvedev acknowledges the crowd after winning his match against Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) on day seven of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. Open will not follow Wimbledon's lead and will instead allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete in August.

The decision was made over "concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments," U.S. Tennis Association executive director Lew Sherr told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Wimbledon, which will begin later in June, announced in April that players from Russia and Belarus will be barred from competing due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many of the top players, including ATP No. 3 Novak Djokovic, criticized the decision, and the ATP and WTA both announced in May that ranking points won't be rewarded at Wimbledon.

The 2021 U.S. Open men's singles tournament was won by Russian player Daniil Medvedev, who is currently ranked as the top player in the world by ATP. According to the AP, Medvedev will compete at the U.S. Open under a neutral flag, as was the case at the French Open.

Other players affected by the decision include ATP No. 8 Andrey Rublev and WTA No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka.

