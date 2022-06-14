ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

911 lines down in Scioto County

By Eric Fossell
WSAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – All 911 lines are down late Tuesday afternoon in...

www.wsaz.com

Portsmouth Daily Times

16 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 10 and returned 16 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:. Improperly Handling Firearms in a...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

16 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictiments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 16 Public Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

What numbers to call during Scioto Co. 911 outage

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Scioto County, Ohio is experiencing a 911 outage on Tuesday evening. Director of Scioto County Emergency Management Larry Mullins says that all 911 lines in the county are down. Below are alternate numbers to call if you are experiencing an emergency: In Scioto County call 740-354-7566 In Portsmouth call 740-354-4101 In New […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Power restoration efforts continue in W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A little more than 10,000 people were still in the dark as the sun rose Thursday morning -- three days after storms, wind, and trees knocked out the power. Since the lights went out, WSAZ has been asking where crews are working and restoration times. An...
WOWK 13 News

Vigil on Wednesday for 4-year-old Zsailynn Amari Conley

NEW BOSTON, OHIO (WOWK) — A candlelight vigil will be held for 4-year-old Zsailynn Amari Conley, who was fatally shot shortly before midnight on Sunday in Portsmouth, Ohio. The vigil will be held at Millbrook Park in New Boston, Ohio, on Wednesday at 8 p.m. “We are devastated at the loss of Zsailynn Amari Conley. […]
NEW BOSTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Family pet lost in Ona, West Virginia fire

ONA, WV (WOWK)—13 News has new details about a fire that spread from a camper to a home in Ona on Tuesday. The Ona Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that they received a call for a structure fire on Paradise Lane late Tuesday afternoon. They say that when they arrived, the flames and smoke […]
WSAZ

Free smoke detector installation program comes to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington, the Huntington Fire Department, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the American Red Cross are teaming up to bring smoke detectors to an area in need. Free smoke detector installation day will take place on June 22, 2022 from...
WOWK 13 News

Community mourns the death of Zsailynn Conley

NEW BOSTON, OH (WOWK) – A community in southern Ohio gathered to remember the boy who was killed in a shooting. The death of 4-year-old Zsailynn Conley left the community heartbroken. Wednesday night, the Roots Childcare Center, where Zsailynn attended daycare, held a candlelight vigil at Millbrook Park to honor his life. Support for the […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Cooling centers open as heat wave hits the region

(WSAZ) - Thousands across the region remain without power Wednesday following Monday night’s severe weather. New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio has opened a cooling station in its fellowship hall. People hoping to escape the heat can stop by June 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m....
PROCTORVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pike – Bainbridge Fire Department Reports on Severe Weather Damage

Pike – Bainbridge Fire department released a report on the tornado that touched down in the Cynthiana area of Pike County that National weather confirmed today. The Bainbridge Fire Department received reports of a possible tornado touchdown with damage in the Cynthiana area of Pike County on 6/13/22. While en route to the scene fire command verified a probable tornado was on the ground and requested activation of the tornado sirens & mass notification system despite no current tornado warning.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads not guilty in Meigs County Easter murder

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One of the men charged with murder in a deadly Meigs County shooting in 2021 has pleaded not guilty in court. Keontae Nelson, 20 of South Charleston, appeared in Meigs County Court today, Tuesday, June 14. He is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 6/15/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jeffery Fields, 38, of Hampton, VA, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Burglar gets away with cash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Western Avenue after a resident said their home had been burglarized. The caller told police that they had left the house earlier in the day. When they returned home around 7:30 p.m., they discovered a broken window.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

