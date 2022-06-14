911 lines down in Scioto County

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 10 and returned 16 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:. Improperly Handling Firearms in a...
Busted! 31 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 06/16/22 Scioto County Mugshots. The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 206 inmates. For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos. An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until...
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 16 Public Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted...
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Thousands of homes in the area remain without power after a violent storm on Monday. The outages came after a line of storms on Monday barreled through the street. In southern Ohio, about 7,000 customers are still without power. Pike County continues to have the...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Scioto County, Ohio is experiencing a 911 outage on Tuesday evening. Director of Scioto County Emergency Management Larry Mullins says that all 911 lines in the county are down. Below are alternate numbers to call if you are experiencing an emergency: In Scioto County call 740-354-7566 In Portsmouth call 740-354-4101 In New […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A little more than 10,000 people were still in the dark as the sun rose Thursday morning -- three days after storms, wind, and trees knocked out the power. Since the lights went out, WSAZ has been asking where crews are working and restoration times. An...
NEW BOSTON, OHIO (WOWK) — A candlelight vigil will be held for 4-year-old Zsailynn Amari Conley, who was fatally shot shortly before midnight on Sunday in Portsmouth, Ohio. The vigil will be held at Millbrook Park in New Boston, Ohio, on Wednesday at 8 p.m. “We are devastated at the loss of Zsailynn Amari Conley. […]
A man in West Portsmouth contacted 911 to report his neighbor cutting his grass. There are no trespassing signs visible on the property, and the neighbor ignored them, said the caller. The police report indicates that this problem has been ongoing for years. It was surveyed in 2010 by the...
LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – The lyrics of a popular country song are turning into a case of Criminal Mischief in Louisa, Kentucky. The Louisa Police Department is looking for the person or persons who took to the old Foodland building to write “Billy Bob Loves Charlene” in letters approximately three foot high, and painted in […]
ONA, WV (WOWK)—13 News has new details about a fire that spread from a camper to a home in Ona on Tuesday. The Ona Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that they received a call for a structure fire on Paradise Lane late Tuesday afternoon. They say that when they arrived, the flames and smoke […]
In light of the tragic death of young Zsailynn Conley, Scioto County Commissioners made time to address the public. Zsailynn, age 4, was a tragic victim of gun violence that erupted in Mound Park on June 12th. As Commissioner Scottie Powell put it, “You can’t legislate morality”. In his remarks,...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington, the Huntington Fire Department, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the American Red Cross are teaming up to bring smoke detectors to an area in need. Free smoke detector installation day will take place on June 22, 2022 from...
NEW BOSTON, OH (WOWK) – A community in southern Ohio gathered to remember the boy who was killed in a shooting. The death of 4-year-old Zsailynn Conley left the community heartbroken. Wednesday night, the Roots Childcare Center, where Zsailynn attended daycare, held a candlelight vigil at Millbrook Park to honor his life. Support for the […]
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested and now charged with more offenses after refusing to be taken into custody for a warrant. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department they were called to the area of 1000 block of Akron street after a homeowner made a complaint of someone setting up a tent in her backyard.
(WSAZ) - Thousands across the region remain without power Wednesday following Monday night’s severe weather. New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio has opened a cooling station in its fellowship hall. People hoping to escape the heat can stop by June 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m....
Pike – Bainbridge Fire department released a report on the tornado that touched down in the Cynthiana area of Pike County that National weather confirmed today. The Bainbridge Fire Department received reports of a possible tornado touchdown with damage in the Cynthiana area of Pike County on 6/13/22. While en route to the scene fire command verified a probable tornado was on the ground and requested activation of the tornado sirens & mass notification system despite no current tornado warning.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One of the men charged with murder in a deadly Meigs County shooting in 2021 has pleaded not guilty in court. Keontae Nelson, 20 of South Charleston, appeared in Meigs County Court today, Tuesday, June 14. He is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, […]
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jeffery Fields, 38, of Hampton, VA, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on...
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Western Avenue after a resident said their home had been burglarized. The caller told police that they had left the house earlier in the day. When they returned home around 7:30 p.m., they discovered a broken window.
