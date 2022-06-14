Cameron Latu Breaks Down Alabama's New Arrivals at TE

The Crimson Tide is lacking experience at the tight end position, but Latu believes the unit might surprise people this fall.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Cameron Latu is aware of the concerns surrounding Alabama’s tight end unit. He just doesn’t feel they’re warranted.

Alabama’s plans at the tight end position were thrown into disarray in December when SI99 commit Jaleel Skinner flipped to Miami. Roughly a month later, the Crimson Tide’s already-thin tight end unit took another hit as Jahleel Billingsley announced his transfer to Texas.

Since then, Alabama has had to scramble to build back depth at the position, adding a late-rising recruit in Danny Lewis Jr. on National Signing Day in February before bringing in JUCO transfer Miles Kitsleman last month. The Crimson Tide also signed a pair of four-star recruits in Amari NiBlack and Elijah Brown to round out its four-man haul at the position this offseason.

So far, that quartet has made a solid first impression at Alabama.

“I feel like these guys came in, and they’re ready to work,” Latu told BamaCentral during the inaugural Nike Football Skills Camp at Hillcrest High School on Tuesday. “They’re busting their butts right now, and they’re really putting in the work. I ain’t going to lie, people are going to be really surprised by how much talent we got in this unit. I know we're excited to show them.”

During an interview with BamaCentral, Latu broke down each tight end addition. Here’s what he had to say about the incoming quartet as well.

Elijah Brown | 6-5, 238 | Fr. “I like the way he moves. He’s a really quick learner. I can see him being a really good player for us.”

Miles Kitselman | 6-5, 250 | So. “When I first heard about him, I knew he was a big guy, really athletic. I was excited to meet him because I heard he was a hard worker. He definitely lived up to his hype. He’s been a very hard worker, and I’m excited to see how he progresses throughout his time here.” Miles Kitselman's Instagram, @milesk_44

Danny Lewis Jr. | 6-4, 255 | Fr. “He’s moving around well like the other guys. I’ve only seen him for about two weeks, but from what I’ve seen so far, he’s a hard worker and he’s been studying his plays. He’s another one I’m excited about.”

Amari NiBlack | 6-4, 225 | Fr. “He’s got to put on a couple pounds, but he definitely moves really well in his route running. We’re going to get some muscle on him. He’s going to be great once we do. He moves really well, can catch really well. I think he’s going to be a really good player.”

Alabama's transition at tight end also extends to the coaching staff as Joe Cox was brought on to replace departing assistant Drew Svoboda. Cox, a former Georgia quarterback, comes to the Crimson Tide after spending the past season as the tight ends coach at Charlotte. He also spent four years as the tight ends coach at Colorado State from 2016-19 before serving as the wide receivers coach at South Carolina in 2020.

“He’s a great guy and a really great coach,” Latu said. “He’s really knowledgeable and brings a lot of energy to the field. I’m excited about working with him and look forward to seeing how he develops the unit.”

Latu is planning on taking on a mentoring role himself inside Alabama’s tight end room. The redshirt senior represents nearly all of Alabama’s returning production at the position after finishing tied for second on the team with eight touchdown receptions while ranking third with 410 yards through the air last season.

During his final year with the Crimson Tide, he’s working to be just as influential off the field.

“First and foremost, I try to show the younger players through actions, show them that it ain’t about what you say, it’s about what you do on the field,” Latu said. “I’m just trying to set a good example for them since I’m the oldest guy in the unit. I’m excited about it.”