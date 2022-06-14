ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

George Richardson honored by Rotary Club

By Brandyn Benter
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Tuesday the Terre Haute Rotary Club awarded a special honor to a local man who exhibited the qualities of “service over self.”

The Paul Harris Award was given in honor of the late George Richardson.

It took place at the Meadows Banquet Center in Terre Haute. Richardson was a local leader who used his battle with multiple sclerosis to mentor kids and give back.

Sally Stewart, the Chair of the Vocational Award, says George had an impact on youth in the area.

“He has mentored students dealing with disabilities, and he’s a tremendous musician and has done a lot of good for our community,” said Stewart.

The wife of the late George Richardson accepted the award in his honor. She shared a few words with us about his impact working with kids and his love for the city of Terre Haute.

“he did a lot of work with kids in the community, he worked with Kids Hope, he worked with Covered Bridge, did a lot of mentoring of kids and really was invested in them, in this community,” Traci Richardson said. “He loved Terre Haute. So anything he could do to make it a better place.”

Richardson also says that George helped coordinate an MS walk in the valley each year which raised money for MS research.

