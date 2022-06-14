Sharon Symonds Obituary

Sharon Symonds, age 76, of Hancock, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. There will be no services held. Survivors include her husband Tommy Symonds of Hancock, IA; children Perry Holmes of Hancock, IA; Deborah (Ron) Olsen of Hancock, IA; Kelly Holmes of Hancock, IA; siblings Clare Piearson and Ed Piearson. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Nancy (Rush) Davis, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic. Nancy Marie was born on January 1, 1949, in New Harmony, Indiana, the daughter of Elvis Frederick and Evelyn Ruth (Reeves) Rush. Nancy and her dad shared the same birthday so it was no wonder she was a daddy’s girl from the start. Growing up with five siblings there was always a battle for who got to ride in the front seat on the way to town, eventually always coming to an agreement that one got the front on the trip in to town and then they’d trade on the way home. They were a close family working together on whatever was needed around the farm. A highlight of the week was when they gathered all their pennies to get candy from the bread man. She learned how to sew at a young age and showed off many of her creations at local fashion shows. In the summer of 1961, the family moved to Atlantic, Iowa, for Elvis’ job in the cattle business. She attended Atlantic Community Schools and graduated from Walnut High School in the Class of 1968.
Ronald Mathiasen, son of Edward, Sr. and Hannah (Greve) Mathiasen was born on February 10, 1937, in Harlan Iowa. He attended primary school at center #7 and later graduated from Harlan High School. Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a part of the 7th Army division and was stationed in Germany.
Priscilla McClelland, 81, of Greenfield passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Community Care Center in Stuart. Funeral Services: Will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett administered the Oath of Office to Sergeant Jimmy James at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Sergeant James joined the Atlantic Police Department in February 2022. He previously worked for the Perry Police Department and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy with the 127th basic in 1992. He stepped away from law enforcement and worked for The Sports Authority as a District Loss Prevention Manager covering the states of Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Montana.
(Creston) One person was injured in a van vs motorcycle accident in Creston. The Creston Police Department says 20-year-old Brandon Hammons, of Creston, was driving a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country west on Howard Street and stopped at the intersection of Sumner. Hammons looked, but did not see a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by a 17-year-old male from Creston. Hammons failed to yield the right of way and started to go through the intersection and was struck by the motorcycle.
Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering for 80-year-old James “Jim” Hennick of Exira will be Saturday, June 18th from 2PM to 4PM at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Burial will be at the Exira Cemetery. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(Des Moines) Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties in response to recent severe weather. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of this severe weather. In addition, the...
(Council Bluffs, IA) Out-of-state visitors at two western Iowa parks will have to keep paying an entrance fee for at least two-and-a-half more years. Lake Manawa State Park in Council Bluffs had three million visitors last year and Representative Brent Siegrist of Council Bluffs says it’s Iowa’s most heavily used state park, “particularly because it’s next to Omaha and there are tons of Nebraskans that come over.” Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs implied that visitors from Nebraska might be more likely to “drink or tear up the park or go off-road,” and that a five-dollar fee is a tool to “try and maybe redirect some of our non-residents back to their state.” Waubonsie State Park is near the Missouri border in Fremont County and also has a lot of out-of-state visitors who are charged the five-dollar fee.
(Atlantic) SWIPCO will be recognized as the 2022 Organization of Character by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University. C.J. Petersen, Communication Coordinator for SWIPCO, said this award is based on the six pillars of Character Counts…. Hilary Ortmann, Associate Director for The Ray Center, said SWIPCO’s...
(Area) Emergency responders and the public lined overpasses along Interstate, paying their respects for the fallen Fremont County Deputy, whose body was returned by motorcade to Hamburg on Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson was killed on Tuesday afternoon when the 2020 Tahoe he was driving collided with a combine...
Gary Weideman, 88, of Griswold, Iowa, died Saturday, June 11, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17 at the Central Church of Christ in Griswold. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday beginning at 10:00 a.m. A private family burial, with military honors, will be held at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery.
(Sidney) Iowa State Patrol Technical Accident Investigators continue their investigation into the collision that resulted in the death of Fremont County Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson. Deputy Richardson started his law enforcement career with the Auburn Police Department (Nebraska) in 2007 and then came to the Sidney Police Department...
(Atlantic) All kids age 12 and under interested in participating in the free Bike Rodeo at Produce in the Park are asked to be at the park by 5:00 PM today. The Atlantic Elks’ Bike Rodeo will include obstacle courses and prizes. The rodeo is free to enter. Atlantic Parks and Recreation will be at the park with a few bikes and helmets for kids to borrow.
(Shelby) Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Londo says two people suffered injuries in a structure fire in Shelby on Monday. Londo says the 9-1-1 call went out at around 6:24 a.m. of a structure fire on Des Moines Street in Shelby, Iowa, with people inside the residence. Shelby Fire...
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests and one incident report. On Sunday, Deputies arrested 22-year-old Maria Fernanda Forces of Omaha, Nebraska, at 12:23 a.m. on Highway 34 near the 7-mile marker. Officers arrested her for OWI’s 1st offense and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Authorities took Forces to jail in another case and held her on a $2,000 bond. Deputies arrested 41-year-old John Robert Washburn of Hastings, Iowa, at 11:01 a.m. for 2nd-degree theft. Deputies transported Washburn to jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.
(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council designated July 2, July 3, and July 4 for the public use of fireworks within City Limits, from noon to 11:00 p.m. each day. The Council adopted the ordinance on June 17, 2020. The regulation allows the Council to pass an annual resolution setting dates when using fireworks within city limits.
(Audubon) In an effort to attract more applicants, the City of Audubon is increasing pay for police officers. At Monday’s meeting, Resolution 22-24 was passed. City Clerk Joe Foran explains. “The council elected for non-certified officers to move the hourly rate from $22 to $23 per hour, to keep newly certified officers at $24, and to move Officer Staples up to $25 per hour, he was at $24. It’s to try and entice people to apply for the open positions. We have two open positions right now.”
(Audubon) A bond issue for the Audubon Fire Station will be up for a vote this fall. It’s take two for the fire department as they’ll be seeking 60% yes votes on the November ballot. Only 33% were in favor last November, but there were less than 600 votes cast.
(UNDATED) — A southwest Iowa native who sang the theme song for the early 1990’s hit T-V show “Twin Peaks” has died at the age of 65. Julee Cruise also appeared on Twin Peaks as a singer and was featured in both sequels. She recorded four solo albums and toured with the B-52s in 1992, filling in when singer Cindy Wilson took a break from the band. In 2018, Cruise announced on Facebook she was retiring from performing due to systemic lupus. Her husband told the New York Times that Cruise had struggled with depression and her health and took her own life. Cruise was born in Creston.
(Creston) A Lenox woman faces assault and burglary charges concerning an incident in Creston. Police arrested 45-year-old Shannon Lynne Cox at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday at 706 N. Cherry Street. Officers charged Cox with Assault causing serious injury and attempted burglary 1st degree. Officers transported Cox to the Union County Jail and later released her on a $26,000 cash or surety bond.
