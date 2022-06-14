ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, IA

Sharon Symonds Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

Sharon Symonds, age 76, of Hancock, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. There will be no services held. Survivors include her husband Tommy Symonds of Hancock, IA; children Perry Holmes of Hancock, IA; Deborah (Ron) Olsen of Hancock, IA; Kelly Holmes of Hancock, IA; siblings Clare Piearson and Ed Piearson. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

