Search and rescue teams in southern Montana have airlifted 87 people to safety since historic floods hit Yellowstone National Park, the state's National Guard said Wednesday. The military organization confirmed in a tweet that helicopters had flown over the park and its surrounding communities for at least 41 hours this week, as part of a collaborative effort between federal, state and local authorities to evacuate visitors and residents from the region.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO