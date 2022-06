COLUMBUS – Troy “Lane” Rogers, 69, of Columbus passed away Tuesday evening, June 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Lane was born in Waynesville, NC on February 24, 1953, to the late Troy and Bernice Sutton Rogers. Lane was a talented organist from the time he was a young teenager. This was his God-given gift in life and he cherished it. He loved to fish and hunt and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Lane retired from ABF Trucking.

