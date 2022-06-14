ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handcuffed Escaped Prisoner Plucked From Passaic River

By Jerry DeMarco
 2 days ago

A handcuffed suspect bolted from Hawthorne police and fled into the Passaic River but was captured a short time later, authorities said.

The prisoner took off and jumped from the North 6th Street Bridge shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, responders said.

Officers went in after the prisoner as he began floating down the river. One of them ended up hanging onto a tree branch, witnesses said.

The prisoner was scooped up by a boat sent in after him. The two officers were also brought to dry land.

An EMS unit was called them out. All wet and cold but otherwise fine, witnesses said.

The prisoner reportedly was stopped in a stolen car at the span -- also known as the Sixth Avenue Bridge -- which connects Paterson and Prospect Park at the Hawthorne border.

"Hats off to the two hero officers and to all who were involved," Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah said.

First responders from Paterson, Prospect Park, Hawthorne, Fair Lawn and Glen Rock also responded, along with the Passaic County Sheriff's Office and New Jersey State Police.

