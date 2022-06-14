ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Jacksonville Flag Day ceremony celebrates community, veterans, town history

 2 days ago

A Quitman woman has been arrested after she was accused of spitting on a corpse at a Tyler funeral home.

CBS19

Juneteenth events in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Juneteenth is the nation's oldest celebrated commemoration of slavery ending. "From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19 as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond," Juneteenth.com says. Below are events honoring the holiday across East...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Jacksonville ISD Police Chief Testifies

Officials say despite Forest Service's 'moderate risk' tag, wildfire risk high. The Texas A&M Forest Service has put East Texas in the "moderate risk" area for wildfire danger, but local fire officials say the "high risk" part of the summer is already here.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Diboll makes dispatch agreement with Lufkin

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Under a new system, when a 911 call is made in Diboll, it will not be answered by a dispatcher in Diboll; it will now be routed to a dispatcher in Lufkin. However, there will always be a dispatcher on duty dedicated specifically to Diboll. Diboll City Manager Jason Arnold says it was time for the current system to be replaced.
DIBOLL, TX
CBS19

Longview prepares to kick off its annual Juneteenth parade

LONGVIEW, Texas — Juneteenth celebrations across East Texas come with a new meaning this year, as the annual holiday is now a national holiday. Nona Snoddy, one of the organizers for this year's parade says she's looking forward to not only celebrating but educating people on the history and importance of Juneteenth.
LONGVIEW, TX
East Texas prepares for Juneteenth celebrations

TEXAS, USA — Federal authorities are on alert after Idaho police say they prevented a possible domestic terror attack over the weekend. With Pride and Juneteenth festivities happening this weekend in East Texas, organizers are taking extra precautions to keep the community safe. Iesha Fluellon, Gilmer Juneteenth Committee president,...
GILMER, TX
KTRE

Lufkin pastor who took in, comforted family recounts Helen St. fire

Little Texas concert at Great Texas Balloon Race considered homecoming for Longview natives.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler offices to be closed on June 20

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on June 15, 2022. The City of Tyler will be closing the majority of their offices to allow their employees to celebrate Juneteenth. While some offices will be closing entirely, some governmental bodies will have different hours. The following offices will be closed Monday:
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler native competes in this year’s Miss Texas USA pageant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler native Savannah Hudson is representing East Texas in the 2022 Miss Texas USA competition. Hudson was born and raised in the Rose City. She graduated from Tyler high school in 2015 and then went to the University of Texas at Austin where she studied nutrition. After college, she moved back to East Texas and worked for a nutrition program in Longview for two years.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Little Texas concert at Great Texas Balloon Race considered homecoming for Longview natives

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - This year’s Saturday night concert at the Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview is considered a homecoming for two Longview natives in the country music group Little Texas. Porter Howell, lead guitarist and lead vocalist, graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1983, while Duane Propes, bassist and vocalist, graduated from Longview High School in 1985.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Balloon Race’s Duck Drop honors memory of longtime participant

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Hot air Balloon pilots normally throw a bean bag at targets on the ground for points. But this year, in memory of a man who worked with the Great Texas Balloon Race, pilots will be throwing a rubber duck at one target. And the target will not be an X, it will be a six-foot swimming pool.
News Break
Politics
KLTV

For 2nd time, all aldermen no-show for Coffee City Council meeting

Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Smith County Road Closures

A Quitman woman has been arrested after she was accused of spitting on a corpse at a Tyler funeral home. Judge denies attorney's latest request to lower jailed Smith County constable's bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 injured in wreck on Tulane Drive in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two people were taken to Lufkin hospitals after a car ran a stoplight at the Loop 287/Tulane Drive overpass Thursday morning and struck an SUV. According to a press release, the wreck occurred at about 8:25 a.m. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a silver sedan that was heading south on Tulane Drive from the Target area ran a traffic light and hit an SUV that was heading north toward Cheddar’s on the feeder.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Radio station gives away free gas at Tyler gas station

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas radio station gave away free gas to lucky people in line Thursday. Blaze 102.7/106.9 and Mega 99.3 held the event at the Fuel Runner gas station on the corner of East Grande Blvd and New Copeland Road Thursday. For approximately one hour from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., those who had lined up were able to get their gas tanks filled for free.
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Marshall teacher returns from lending a hand in Uvalde

MARSHALL, Texas -- A Marshall teacher is back from lending a hand in Uvalde, Texas. Demetria McFarland, an elementary teacher, says she felt compelled to gas up and head out to help. She says there was an eerie silence in the town and she hopes changes are on the way...
MARSHALL, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Juneteenth Celebrations All Across East Texas This Weekend

WE WILL CONTINUE TO ADD MORE DETAILS AS THEY COME IN. IF YOUR COMMUNITY IS MISSING, PLEASE CLICK HERE AND SEND US DETAILS. This weekend, East Texans in just about every city in our listening area will be getting together to celebrate OUR national holiday Juneteenth. From parades and parties to cookouts and concerts, this weekend is very important to African Americans. Here's the thing folks, YOU'RE INVITED TO CELEBRATE WITH US, no matter your "race" or nationality. I personally invite you and challenge you to step out of your comfort zone and get to learn about our culture on this incredible weekend where we celebrate freedom!
TYLER, TX
98online.com

Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) – A Quitman woman has been arrested after she was accused of spitting on a corpse at a Tyler funeral home. Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, is charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse. She was arrested on the charge June 5 and posted a $2,500 bond the next day.
TYLER, TX

