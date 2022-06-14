ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt Middle School students build, race their own electric cars

By Chris Pietsch, Register-Guard
The foyer of Roosevelt Middle School was turned into a raceway Tuesday, but the roar of gasoline engines and the smell of burning rubber was replaced by the whirl of electric motors and the smell of craft glue guns.

Welcome to the EWEB Electric Vehicle Design and Race Competition.

It began in 1997 when the Eugene Water & Electric Board challenged local middle school students to combine science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) to design, build and race miniature solar-powered cars.

Teacher Tana Shepard oversees the project for Eugene School District in cooperation with EWEB. The project has been funded by a nearly 30-year grant.

After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has rebranded to include miniature electric-powered cars.

Working in teams, hundreds of eighth graders at schools across the district spend a month learning about alternative energy sources as part of their science curriculum.

The students are given an array of materials, including choices of chassis, motors and gears, and are encouraged to use their creativity to create a race car.

Tuesday the students put their creations to the test in head-to-head races on a course setup in the foyer at Roosevelt.

With science teacher Chad Heidtke in the role of race director, starter, timer and announcer, dozens of students raced their cars against each other on a four-lane course created from lengths of plastic pipe.

"Me and my partner had a blast," said Caroline Combs, 13.

"We had trouble making our car go straight, but we ended up with the fastest time in the class. I did not expect that," she said with a laugh.

"Problem solving is a big part of it, as well as using critical thinking skills and teamwork," Shepard said. "The hands-on aspect of the program is very important."

Ella Killingsworth who with teammate Oliver Champion raced a car named Fruity Pebbles in honor of Pride Month agrees.

"It was nice to actually learn things by doing them," Killingsworth said. "Before this, I did not know how to solder. Now, I do."

