Cass County Supervisors Canvass Election Results
(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors canvassed the votes of the June 7, 2022 primary election this morning. The official results from the election for county candidates are posted below. The full results can be found here: 2022_Canvas Documents
Republican
Attorney
Robert J Engler – 451
Jay Mez – 428
*Vanessa E Strazdas – 621
District 3 Supervisor
*Wendy Richter – 254
John Hartkopf – 231
District 2 Supervisor
*Mark O’Brien – 227
Treasurer
*Tracey J Marshall – 1,188
Recorder
*Mary Ward – 1,372
There were no democratic candidates.
