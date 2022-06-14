ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Supervisors Canvass Election Results

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors canvassed the votes of the June 7, 2022 primary election this morning. The official results from the election for county candidates are posted below. The full results can be found here: 2022_Canvas Documents

Republican

Attorney

Robert J Engler – 451

Jay Mez – 428

*Vanessa E Strazdas – 621

District 3 Supervisor

*Wendy Richter – 254

John Hartkopf – 231

District 2 Supervisor

*Mark O’Brien – 227

Treasurer

*Tracey J Marshall – 1,188

Recorder

*Mary Ward – 1,372

There were no democratic candidates.

Western Iowa Today

City of Audubon looking to hire two police officers

(Audubon) In an effort to attract more applicants, the City of Audubon is increasing pay for police officers. At Monday’s meeting, Resolution 22-24 was passed. City Clerk Joe Foran explains. “The council elected for non-certified officers to move the hourly rate from $22 to $23 per hour, to keep newly certified officers at $24, and to move Officer Staples up to $25 per hour, he was at $24. It’s to try and entice people to apply for the open positions. We have two open positions right now.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Sets Dates for Fireworks Use

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council designated July 2, July 3, and July 4 for the public use of fireworks within City Limits, from noon to 11:00 p.m. each day. The Council adopted the ordinance on June 17, 2020. The regulation allows the Council to pass an annual resolution setting dates when using fireworks within city limits.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Mayor Swears in Newest Police Sergeant

(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett administered the Oath of Office to Sergeant Jimmy James at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Sergeant James joined the Atlantic Police Department in February 2022. He previously worked for the Perry Police Department and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy with the 127th basic in 1992. He stepped away from law enforcement and worked for The Sports Authority as a District Loss Prevention Manager covering the states of Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Montana.
ATLANTIC, IA
KCCI.com

Three Madison County ambulance employees terminated or resigned

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Three members of the Madison County Ambulance Service are no longer employed with the county. Last week, the county Board of Supervisors voted to let go of Director Tadd Davis. Davis was put on administrative leave in May pending an investigation. Two other employees also...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Greene County Residents Charged In Carroll County District Court For Providing False Information During Firearm Purchase

Two Greene County residents face felony charges in Carroll County District Court for allegedly providing false information in order to obtain a firearm. Court records show 47-year-old Nicole Andrea Murphy of Jefferson and 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon of Grand Junction are charged with one count each of giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver and fraudulent purchase of firearms, class D felonies, that stem from separate incidents. On Feb. 25, Murphy attempted to purchase a 9mm Beretta pistol from a Carroll County retailer and is accused of lying about a previous felony conviction. A similar incident occurred on March 2 when Grundon allegedly did not disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County District Court. Murphy and Grundon both pled not guilty to the charges and are scheduled for trial later this summer. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

$5 Fee for Out-Of-State Vehicles Entering Two State Parks To Continue

(Council Bluffs, IA) Out-of-state visitors at two western Iowa parks will have to keep paying an entrance fee for at least two-and-a-half more years. Lake Manawa State Park in Council Bluffs had three million visitors last year and Representative Brent Siegrist of Council Bluffs says it’s Iowa’s most heavily used state park, “particularly because it’s next to Omaha and there are tons of Nebraskans that come over.” Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs implied that visitors from Nebraska might be more likely to “drink or tear up the park or go off-road,” and that a five-dollar fee is a tool to “try and maybe redirect some of our non-residents back to their state.” Waubonsie State Park is near the Missouri border in Fremont County and also has a lot of out-of-state visitors who are charged the five-dollar fee.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Severe Storms Blanket Pottawattamie County

(Council Bluffs) Severe Thunderstorms impacted Pottawattamie County in the early morning hours of June 15th. The system prompted destructive severe thunderstorm, tornado, and flash flood warnings. As of 1:50 a.m., a few damages have been reported in various areas of the county ranging from shingles blown from roofs, tree limbs...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Glidden man cleared in poaching case, questions DNR tactics

A Carroll County man who was recently acquitted of several poaching charges says he has a warning for deer hunters and questions the tactics of the Iowa DNR. Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Glidden was found not guilty on four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer. Snyder says the experience led him to this advice for hunters.
GLIDDEN, IA
KETV.com

Severe thunderstorms damage winery in Pottawattamie County

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — Severe thunderstorms caused a swath of damage across southeast Nebraska and western Iowa. A winery in Pottawattamie County is among the reported damage. Strong winds tore the roof off the winery in Treynor, Iowa. The National Weather Service said Wednesday it would send crews out...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Sheriff’s Report

(Audubon Co) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests dating back to February. Nicole Johnson, age 47, of Audubon, was arrested on February 3rd for a Possession of Controlled Substance- Marijuana 1st. The charge stems from an incident in the 3000 Block of Highway 71 on January 31, 2022. She was seen by the magistrate and released.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

A Severe Weather Warning Hit Multiple Central Iowa Counties Tuesday Night

A severe weather warning came through portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Guthrie, Cass and part of Northwest Adair County from 10:30-11:15pm.The primary hazards with the warning were more than 60 miles per hour winds and quarter size hail.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Why Creston storm sirens were silent during tornado warning

CRESTON, Iowa — Storm sirens in Creston did not go off last week while Union County was under a tornado warning, and audio recordings show the initial request to withhold them — and then to turn them on — as well as concerns a power outage might prevent them from sounding at all.
CRESTON, IA
