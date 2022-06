The Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots are getting huge. With no one successfully winning the Powerball jackpot last night, the official estimated jackpot as of this writing for Wednesday night is $258 million. At the same time, with the Mega Millions going off later on this evening, $247 million is up for grabs. Odds are, there are plenty of Northern New Englanders who will buy at least one ticket for both lottery games. Why not score over $500 million for just $4?

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO