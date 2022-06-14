ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Clear Creek closed in Golden for swimming, tubing amid high water flows

By Blair Miller
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSRxZ_0gAk4zHn00

DENVER – Clear Creek is closed within Golden city limits for swimming and tubing as of this week amid high runoff levels and creek flows, as are several other creeks in the Front Range foothills.

Clear Creek moved to level red on Sunday, which means only experienced kayakers and rafters should be using the creek as long as they have protective gear and can self-rescue.

The creek was running at about 730 cubic feet per second (CFS) as of Tuesday afternoon, up from flows in the low-to-mid 600 CFS levels last week as warm temperatures melt the remaining snowpack.

“The emergency services staff in Golden will make assessments about water levels daily and modify the flag status when appropriate,” said Emily Gedeon, a spokesperson for the city of Golden. The city also has a website where it updates the flag status on the creek daily.

Tubing and swimming restrictions also went into place Tuesday morning on St. Vrain Creek and the St. Vrain River, which was flowing around 1,000 CFS. Kayaks and whitewater canoes will still be permitted for the time being.

Two people tubing in Boulder County on Sunday had to be rescued.

The snowmelt has also caused flooding in Rocky Mountain National Park , which forced the park to close several roads and trails on Monday. As of Tuesday, the East Inlet Trail had reopened, but closures will still in place on the North Inlet access road, Bowen Gulch access road, Holzwarth Historic Site, and the Colorado River Trail north of Red Mountain and the Colorado River Trail junction.

Fast-melting snow also led to historic flooding in southern Montana and northern Wyoming on Monday, shutting off access to Yellowstone National Park.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Water#High Water#Water Level#Swimming#Colorado River
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Golden, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
Montana State
LoneStar 92

Tour the Haunted ‘Gates of Hell’ Road north of Denver, Colorado

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Yes, it’s hot outside. But at least there ain’t no skeeters!

Denver summers are getting hotter and hotter. With the heat comes drier conditions and poor air quality, but in a “the glass is half full” outlook, the one thing that doesn’t come around under the ever intense blazing sun? Bugs. More specifically, pest insects. Think mosquitos, gnats,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Potentially Dangerous Conditions Shut Down 2 Creeks To Tubing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hot temperatures along the Front Range have created high waters and potentially dangerous conditions. Those conditions have shut down at least two creeks to tubing in Boulder and Jefferson counties. (credit: CBS) With tubes around their waists, two young ladies looked forlorn on Tuesday. A red flag over Clear Creek meant that tubing was off-limits. “We’re disappointed but it’s way better to be safe than sorry.” It may have looked tame enough, but the chart shows only one danger level higher. Nick Bowermaster, a Golden Park Ranger cautioned, “You can get in, think you are fine and next thing you...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

NoCo Area Beau Jo’s Closes Doors For Good With Zero Notice

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
LONGMONT, CO
99.9 The Point

Look What ‘Bar Rescue’ Did to Loveland’s CJ’s Patio Grill

TV shows sure have been sweet on The Sweetheart City. "Restaurant Impossible," "Food Paradise," and "Bar Rescue" have all been in town recently. I think the headline might have been, 'Look What Bar Rescue DIDN'T Do to CJ's...' but I can get into that, later. I visited CJ's on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to see how Jon Taffer and his team had changed the longtime Loveland restaurant.
LOVELAND, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy