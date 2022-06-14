ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Drake White Comes to Carrollton’s Amp June 18

By Press Release
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake White, brings his blend of country and southern rock to Carrollton’s Amp at Adamson Square this Saturday night. Drake White’s music has been described as equal parts Baptist tent revival and amped-up southern rock festival. White grew up...

LOCATION CHANGE: The Oak Ridge Boys’ Front Porch Singin’ Tour Comes to Carrollton

The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour is coming to Carrollton! Presented by Central High School’s Athletic Booster Club, Maroon Fest is the first of what the booster club will be many, fun and successful fundraising events. The first Maroon Fest will be held on June 25 @ The Carroll County Performing Arts Center. The opening groups are none other than Lion alumni, Homegrown and Noah Hicks.
CARROLLTON, GA
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Marietta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
MARIETTA, GA
Fourth of July Parade and Activities Set for Cartersville.

Cartersville’s annual Fourth of July celebration returns in 2022 with events on Monday. The events are presented by the Rotary Club of Etowah with WBHF FM 100.3 and AM 1450 coordinating the parade with the Rotary Club. The presenting sponsor for the parade is Shottenkirk Honda. The parade down Main Street in downtown Cartersville begins at 9 a.m. in the Tabernacle Baptist Church parking lot. The procession, which leaves Douglas Street, turns right onto Church Street, then continues to make a left on Bartow Street, left on Main Street, left on Tennessee Street and left on East Church Street. It ends back at the church.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 16–19

Editor’s note: After a long hiatus, we’re finally bringing back our weekly roundup of five fun things to do in metro Atlanta each weekend. Check back every Wednesday for a new post!. When: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Atlanta History Center. Cost: Free to...
ATLANTA, GA
Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
Juneteenth in Atlanta: Everything you need to know to celebrate

There has been a lot of conversation about Juneteenth, particularly in the last couple of years. So much so, that last year, it became a federal holiday. Juneteenth celebrates the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. “It is a day, a week, and in some areas, a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future.” The holiday is quickly approaching and here are a couple events you can add to your calendar.
ATLANTA, GA
3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Carroll EMC Among Cooperatives Recognized for Communications

The Communications Department for Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) was recognized by the Cooperative Communicators Association (CCA) for its outstanding work in graphic design. CCA is an organization of cooperative communicators representing varying industries, including agriculture and utilities, across the United States and Canada. To showcase the work of its...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA

